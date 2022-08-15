Brittney Griner's Russian Lawyers File Appeal Against Draconian Nine-Year Prison Sentence For Cannabis Oil Possession

Read full article on original website
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Brittney Griner is set to serve time in one of Russia's penal colonies, where abuse is common, disease is rampant, and labor is forced
Direct descendants of the Soviet Union's Gulag system, Russian penal colonies are prison labor camps notorious for human rights abuses and corruption.
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
U.S. faces international crises with Russia and China
Tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China ratcheted up this week with the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner dragging on and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit to Taiwan. Steven Portnoy reports.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
BANGKOK (AP) — Recent executions of four democracy activists in Myanmar have reenergized efforts to get the United States and other countries to impose further sanctions against military leaders who ousted an elected government early last year. Human rights advocates and comments by U.S. lawmakers suggest the Senate is...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Iran submits a 'written response' in nuclear deal talks
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Tuesday it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency offered no details on the substance of its response, but suggested that Tehran still wouldn’t take the European Union-mediated proposal, despite warnings there would be no more negotiations. “The differences are on three issues, in which the United States has expressed its verbal flexibility in two cases, but it should be included in the text,” the IRNA report said. “The third issue is related to guaranteeing the continuation of (the deal), which depends on the realism of the United States.” Tehran under hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly tried to blame Washington for the delay in reaching an accord. Monday was reported to have been a deadline for Iran’s response.
U.S. State Department Comments on Brittney Griner’s ‘Wrongful Detainment,’ Ongoing Prisoner Swap Discussions
During his normal briefing on Monday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price commented on Brittney Griner. He was asked about the verdict and sentencing of the WNBA star following her Russian trial. “No element of this trial changes our judgment. Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained and should be released...
Former U.S. Ambassador Reacts To Brittney Griner Developments
Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after Russian police arrested her in an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner's legal team filed an appeal earlier this week that would give her more time are her current location, rather than being placed in a tougher penitentiary.
CNBC
Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction
WNBA star Brittney Griner's defense team has filed an appeal against her conviction on drug charges in Russia, nearly two weeks after she was sentenced to nine years in jail by a Moscow court. Her lawyer Maria Blagovolina said Monday the defense team had filed the appeal, in a statement...
Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time
WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
Brittney Griner still seen as 'wrongfully detained' despite Russia trial, State Department spokesman says
Brittney Griner’s verdict and sentence did not change anything regarding the WNBA superstar’s status as being "wrongfully detained," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday. Price was asked about Griner and the potential of a prisoner swap with Russia, which may involve Viktor Bout and another American...
Dutch court to announce ruling in MH17 murder trial on Nov. 17
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch court handling the murder trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 said on Monday it would hand down its verdict on Nov. 17.
Analysis: Iranian nuclear deal limbo may serve interests of both U.S. and Iran
WASHINGTON/DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Whether or not Tehran and Washington accept a European Union "final" offer to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, neither is likely to declare the pact dead because keeping it alive serves both sides' interests, diplomats, analysts and officials said.
Drugs, Law & Federal Penalties: U.S. Sentencing Commission Finally Reaches Quorum And Resumes Late Activities
The United States Sentencing Commission (USSC), which establishes and advises Congress on federal sentencing guidelines, has reached a full panel enrollment for the first time since 2014 and, more importantly, a quorum for the first time in three years, which will allow the group to finally follow its mandate goal.
Latvia, Estonia leave China-backed East Europe forum
BEIJING (AP) — Latvia and Estonia say they have left a Chinese-backed forum aimed at boosting relations with Eastern European countries, in what appears to be a new setback for China’s increasingly assertive diplomacy. The move follows China’s boosting of its relations with Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine is seen as a possible first step in a series of moves against countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. China has refused to criticize Russia and has condemned punishing economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West. Weeks before the invasion, Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing and declared their bilateral relations had “no limits” in a joint statement. The move also comes after Beijing launched economic and diplomatic retaliation against another Baltic state, Lithuania, in retaliation for its expanded ties with the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and threatens to annex by force. China’s increasing assertiveness and recent threatening military exercises near Taiwan have brought a sharp backlash from the U.S., the EU, Japan, Australia and others.
Kabul's fall one year later, DACA anniversary, US delegation in Taiwan: 5 things to know Monday
The chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan occurred one year ago, a delegation of U.S. Congress members visits Taiwan and more news to start your Monday.
Attacks on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant leave former worker 'very scared'
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — As Ukraine and Russia trade blame for shelling around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, one former employee said the consequences could be catastrophic and that she is terrified for her former colleagues at the facility in the town of Enerhodar. “The mood there is very...
French Senators Call for Urgent Cannabis Legalization, Not Just Decriminalization
A letter published in the Le Monde explores several options for cannabis legalization in France. Through the launching of a consultation process, the European country seeks to culminate in proposing a new law to legalize recreational cannabis. Among the 31 senators that co-signed the letter that call for the launch...
