Clarksville, TN

Goodwill deploys career bus to provide mobile employment services

Middle Tenn. — A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus —...
NASHVILLE, TN
$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
How a Tennessee law could limit students from classroom books as teachers scramble to catalog each one

A new state law means that some schoolchildren in Tennessee may start the year unable to read many of the books available in their own classrooms. The law requires all public schools in Tennessee to post a list of materials available in their libraries. But the rule also applies to classroom libraries, which not all districts initially realized, and many teachers have not yet taken inventory.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mega Job Fair gets to work, with over 35 employers hiring

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those currently looking for new opportunities, Clarksville’s third Mega Job Fair is underway at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Brought to you by 5 Star Media Group and presented by Crown Staffing and Hankook Tire, the Mega Job Fair is a regional event featuring businesses from the Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville area. The event allows you to sit down with employers, discuss opportunities, and even apply for open positions with over 35 companies.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Last call to community for 2023 legislative agenda items

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is in the process of developing the 2023 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville. This agenda includes suggestions specific to issues in Montgomery County and the state that citizens would like to have addressed. Montgomery County is asking residents to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
APSU For the Peayple & The Eagles Project Downtown @ Sundown this Friday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This Friday, August 19, beginning at 6:15 p.m., join us at a For the Peayple Gathering and hear remarks from APSU President Licari, APSU athletics, and Mayor Durrett! The APSU cheer and dance team and the Governors Own Marching Band will also be present to motivate the crowd and lead the APSU Fight Song!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Custom House Museum schedule for September 2022

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Be on the lookout for these events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of September. Peripheries: New Work by Laurén Brady, September 9 – October 30 | Bruner & Orgain Galleries. Laurén Brady is a visual artist living...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Loy Erickson

Loy Laird Erickson, age 87, of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Gurtin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Capers named to lead Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals

Travis Capers has been named to the newly created role of President of Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals, effective Aug. 15, following a nationwide search to fill the position. As President, Capers will oversee performance and continued growth of the community-based hospitals within Vanderbilt Health. Capers will report to C. Wright...
NASHVILLE, TN
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 10 new firefighters

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE

