Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Q2 results may look weaker than Home Depot’s (NYSE: HD) at first glance but there is a meaningful difference in the guidance. Where Home Depot’s outlook was improved it is only in line with the consensus and projects a weakening in the 2nd half, Lowe’s was much stronger. Lowe’s reduced its guidance for revenue but raised its outlook for earnings and both figures are above the consensus estimate with inventory positions in much better shape as well. The takeaway is that not all is lost in retail land and Lowe’s look’s like a winner, the only caveat is that general weakness in the retail sector could cap gains in the short to mid-term.

