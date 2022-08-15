ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially

SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings

Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Street View#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Local Bounti Corp Locl#Fy22
ValueWalk

Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks

Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q2 results reinforce a problem facing the retail sector that was only hinted at by Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) earlier in the week. The company’s efforts to combat supply chain and inventory hurdles are catching up with it at the same time that demand is falling. In the case of Home Depot, inventory is up 35% YOY and more than 30% higher than what the analysts were calling for while Walmart reported a 25% YOY increase.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Norwegian Cruise Line shares fall as revenue, outlook lag pre-pandemic levels

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday. The company reported second-quarter results that lagged pre-pandemic levels and warned of persistent volatility ahead. Norwegian, however, announced lighter Covid protocols that is calls "meaningfully positive" for bookings. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extraordinary Growth Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2028

Wall Street endured its worst first-half to a year in over five decades. Though bear markets can be unsettling, they're the ideal time for opportunistic investors to grab innovative growth stocks at a discount. These three phenomenal growth companies can deliver 200% returns over the next six years. You’re reading...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Q2 results may look weaker than Home Depot’s (NYSE: HD) at first glance but there is a meaningful difference in the guidance. Where Home Depot’s outlook was improved it is only in line with the consensus and projects a weakening in the 2nd half, Lowe’s was much stronger. Lowe’s reduced its guidance for revenue but raised its outlook for earnings and both figures are above the consensus estimate with inventory positions in much better shape as well. The takeaway is that not all is lost in retail land and Lowe’s look’s like a winner, the only caveat is that general weakness in the retail sector could cap gains in the short to mid-term.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy