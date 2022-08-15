Read full article on original website
Related
Analysts Remain Cautious On Tremor Despite Its Tailwinds, Cut Price Target By 15%
Analysts cut their estimates and price targets on Tremor International Ltd TRMR over a softer outlook amid a challenging macro environment. Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained Tremor with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $13 to $11 to account for his more conservative outlook in 2H22 and 2023.
SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially
SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings
Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
Grindrod Shipping Shares Soar On Q2 Revenue Growth Of 47%, Declares Dividend
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd GRIN reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million. Adjusted EPS was $2.74, an improvement from $0.99 in 2Q21. The gross margin expanded by 756 bps to 40%. Other operating income increased by 22.7% Y/Y to $4.09 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70.3%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValueWalk
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q2 results reinforce a problem facing the retail sector that was only hinted at by Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) earlier in the week. The company’s efforts to combat supply chain and inventory hurdles are catching up with it at the same time that demand is falling. In the case of Home Depot, inventory is up 35% YOY and more than 30% higher than what the analysts were calling for while Walmart reported a 25% YOY increase.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
Visa and UnitedHealth Group could both help your portfolio not only survive, but thrive in this inflationary environment.
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
CNBC
Norwegian Cruise Line shares fall as revenue, outlook lag pre-pandemic levels
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday. The company reported second-quarter results that lagged pre-pandemic levels and warned of persistent volatility ahead. Norwegian, however, announced lighter Covid protocols that is calls "meaningfully positive" for bookings. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday...
This Stock Is Beating Amazon at Its Own Game
The "Amazon of South Korea" might be better than the Amazon of the rest of the world.
CNBC
Cisco tops estimates on revenue and profit and gives optimistic annual sales forecast
Cisco gave better-than-expected guidance for its full 2023 fiscal year. Management touted strong demand despite a volatile backdrop. Cisco issued fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday that topped analysts' projections and provided a better-than-expected forecast for the coming year. The stock rose about 4.5% in extended trading. Here's how the company...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extraordinary Growth Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2028
Wall Street endured its worst first-half to a year in over five decades. Though bear markets can be unsettling, they're the ideal time for opportunistic investors to grab innovative growth stocks at a discount. These three phenomenal growth companies can deliver 200% returns over the next six years. You’re reading...
Analysts Expressed Optimism Over Autodesk's Upcoming Results Citing Robust Demand, Digitization, Easing Macros
Mizuho analyst acknowledged that several significant large-cap software vendors are due to report July quarter results over the next few weeks. Following an extended sell-off, software and the broader market have significantly rallied in recent weeks. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Autodesk, Inc ADSK with a Buy and raised the...
Analysts Expect Thoughtworks' Constraints To Abate In Upcoming Quarters
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc TWKS clocked 27.5% revenue growth in Q2 to $332.1 million, beating the consensus of $328.3 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.11 was in-line with the consensus. RBC analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated Outperform and cut the price target from $25 to $22. Q2 results and guidance highlight that TWKS'...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Membership Collective Cuts Annual Guidance Citing Headwinds From FX & Hong Kong
EPS of $(0.41) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.16). Outlook: Membership Collective lowered FY22 sales guidance to $910 million - $985 million from $950 million - $1.025 billion, versus the consensus of $995.01 million. It expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $70 million - $80 million (previously $80 million - $90...
ValueWalk
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Q2 results may look weaker than Home Depot’s (NYSE: HD) at first glance but there is a meaningful difference in the guidance. Where Home Depot’s outlook was improved it is only in line with the consensus and projects a weakening in the 2nd half, Lowe’s was much stronger. Lowe’s reduced its guidance for revenue but raised its outlook for earnings and both figures are above the consensus estimate with inventory positions in much better shape as well. The takeaway is that not all is lost in retail land and Lowe’s look’s like a winner, the only caveat is that general weakness in the retail sector could cap gains in the short to mid-term.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0