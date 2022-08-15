Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
Arizona Coyotes sign first-rounder Maveric Lamoureux
The Arizona Coyotes signed 2022 first-round draft pick Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Terms of the deal announced
New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires
The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
The Hockey Writers
3 Capitals Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
It has been an uneventful offseason for Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. The 63-year-old completed his business early, acquiring Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators and revamping his goaltending department at the start of free agency with Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren. However, the Capitals have also dealt with...
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Yardbarker
Islanders to Announce Signing of Nazem Kadri This Week
According to hockey insider and long-time media hockey icon John Shannon, Nazem Kadri should be signing with the New York Islanders soon. Shannon is reporting that he’s hearing a deal is close and while he couldn’t confirm when it would be announced, it sounds like everyone is simply waiting for the other shoe to drop which is potentially the movement of some money off the Islanders’ roster. Something could be announced in the next few days.
The Hockey Writers
7 Cool Things About Jonathan Huberdeau
Coming into the 2021-22 season, expectations were as high as ever for Jonathan Huberdeau and the Florida Panthers, who, on paper, had one of the most talented rosters in the entire NHL. They absolutely lived up to those expectations throughout the regular season, as their 58-18-6 record secured them the Presidents’ Trophy. Meanwhile, Huberdeau’s 115 points were not only a career-high but good enough for second alongside Johnny Gaudreau, trailing only Connor McDavid, who led with 123.
Rangers Roundup: Gerard Gallant honored in hometown, and will James Dolan sell the team?
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was honored today in his hometown of Summerside, Prince Edward Island. The rink at Credit Union Place opened in 2007 and will now be named the Gerard “Turk” Gallant Arena. With two ice surfaces, kids in the community will learn how to play hockey and chase after their dreams as Gallant did in Summerside.
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Anton Stralman
With training camps roughly a month away, the majority of NHL teams have their rosters fully in place, or at least very close to. That said, there are always minor tweaks general managers (GM) are looking to make prior to and even during the season in order to give their team a competitive edge. For any looking to do so right now, it would be worth their while to take a look at some still available free agents, as a few intriguing names are remaining on the market.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Tyler Motte
As we inch closer to training camp, Tyler Motte is still a free agent and looking for his next destination. The 27-year-old forward split this past season between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers, where he had seven goals and eight assists in 58 games. Although he isn’t a particularly dominant offensive player, his defensive ability and gritty style of play make him valuable to have in the lineup. As a result of this, we should see him signed shortly. Let’s now take a look at three potential landing spots for him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Hot Takes for 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been busy this offseason, acquiring serious offensive talent and retooling in net. However, the Canadian Tire Centre franchise is not alone: the Eastern Conference is stacked with world-class skaters and features a handful of Stanley Cup contenders. As a result, 2022-23 will provide further clarity on...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Can Look to Jets to Make a Move
The New York Islanders are hoping to make a splash with one big signing to help the team rebound from last season and put them over the top for 2022-23. General manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has been linked to Nazem Kadri, but, as the experienced executive has proven, he can make unpredictable moves to drastically improve his team.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Been Linked to 3 UFA Right Wing Veterans
The Edmonton Oilers are a little light at right wing. With Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi signed, potentially two top-six spots are filled. That said, there continue to be trade rumors surrounding Puljujarvi and it’s clear that the team could stand to have some extra depth at a position of need. Essentially, GM Ken Holland needs to create competition for a spot but the trick is the money; moreover, that the Oilers have very little of it to spend.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Murray, Samsonov & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I weigh in on Maple Leafs’ young goalie prospect Joseph Woll. He doesn’t seem to get much love from those who assess the organization’s goalies, but I sure enjoyed watching him play last season. However, that also...
The Hockey Writers
3 Moose Players Who Could Play a Role for Jets in 2022-23
The Manitoba Moose finished the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 41-24-5, which was good for second place in the Central Division. Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion on home ice against the Milwaukee Admirals, losing the fifth game of the best-of-five series 2-1. When an American Hockey League...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Tavares Poised For a Big Season in 2022-23
On July 1, 2018, the Toronto Maple Leafs made the biggest splash in free agency for the first time in years. An improving team with a promising young core, they grabbed the big fish of the free agency class from that year, signing hometown boy John Tavares to a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $11 million. It was a hefty price to pay for a player who didn’t address an immediate need, considering they already had Auston Matthews as their number one centre. But at the same time, it was just as much of a message to the fanbase that they were happy with the state of their team and confident enough to spend.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Huberdeau, Coronato & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Mackenzie Weegar is reportedly very open to signing a long-term extension, though nothing has been agreed upon as of yet. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau, who was acquired alongside Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, announced that he will donate his brain to science. In other news, Matthew Coronato has been excelling for Team USA early in the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, it was announced this past week that Josh Brook will be attending training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
