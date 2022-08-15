Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Lucic, Zacha, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some buzz lately with the re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that management may be looking to bring in Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the club announced this past week that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Pavel Zacha. In other news, Fabian Lysell has been outstanding at this summer’s World Juniors, including a highlight reel goal versus Team Austria on Friday. Last but not least, the B’s announced several changes to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Mismanagement of Salary Cap By Sweeney Proving Costly
When free agency officially opened on July 13, it was a mad dash by general managers (GMs) to try and sign some of the big names on the market. One of those teams that were quiet and it came as no surprise was the Boston Bruins. Entering free agency, they had just $2.3 million available to try and improve the roster. To open up more cap space, GM Don Sweeney could have made some trades to free up more money, but he chose not to do so.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Logical Fit for TV Analyst in Patrick Sharp
One of the most stunning departures for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason came off the ice. On July 18, longtime TV analyst and former player Eddie Olczyk parted ways with the team after the two sides couldn’t come to a new contract. After 16 seasons in the Blackhawks’ booth, Olczyk will now join the Seattle Kraken broadcast team.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Hot Takes for 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been busy this offseason, acquiring serious offensive talent and retooling in net. However, the Canadian Tire Centre franchise is not alone: the Eastern Conference is stacked with world-class skaters and features a handful of Stanley Cup contenders. As a result, 2022-23 will provide further clarity on...
The Hockey Writers
4 Kraken Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Seattle Kraken have had a strong offseason that rivals any from across the NHL. From the additions of Shane Wright, André Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Schultz, to multiple new additions to the coaching and front office staff, there is optimism the Kraken will have a stronger season than their inaugural 2021-22 campaign. There are a lot of storylines to follow for the upcoming season, but here are four of the hottest takes for the 2022-23 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Tyler Motte
As we inch closer to training camp, Tyler Motte is still a free agent and looking for his next destination. The 27-year-old forward split this past season between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers, where he had seven goals and eight assists in 58 games. Although he isn’t a particularly dominant offensive player, his defensive ability and gritty style of play make him valuable to have in the lineup. As a result of this, we should see him signed shortly. Let’s now take a look at three potential landing spots for him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Moose Players Who Could Play a Role for Jets in 2022-23
The Manitoba Moose finished the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 41-24-5, which was good for second place in the Central Division. Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion on home ice against the Milwaukee Admirals, losing the fifth game of the best-of-five series 2-1. When an American Hockey League...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Can Look to Jets to Make a Move
The New York Islanders are hoping to make a splash with one big signing to help the team rebound from last season and put them over the top for 2022-23. General manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has been linked to Nazem Kadri, but, as the experienced executive has proven, he can make unpredictable moves to drastically improve his team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Galchenyuk
As we inch closer to the opening of training camp, Alex Galchenyuk is still a free agent, despite coming off a decent 2021-22 season. In 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, he scored six goals and 21 points. Although that isn’t dominant production, he has shown in the past that he can be a solid middle-six forward when he’s on his game, and I think he should be able to land a contract before the start of 2022-23. Here’s a look at three teams that should consider signing the former first-round pick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Alex Chiasson
Mid-way through August is a tough time for die-hard hockey fans, as it means there is still some time to go before their favorite team is back in action. That said, we are now roughly a month away from the start of training camps, which helps feed optimism into each and every fanbase throughout the league.
Vikings Make First Five Roster Cuts, Including CB Tye Smith, FB Jake Bargas
The Vikings trimmed their roster down to 85 players in accordance with Tuesday's deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Been Linked to 3 UFA Right Wing Veterans
The Edmonton Oilers are a little light at right wing. With Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi signed, potentially two top-six spots are filled. That said, there continue to be trade rumors surrounding Puljujarvi and it’s clear that the team could stand to have some extra depth at a position of need. Essentially, GM Ken Holland needs to create competition for a spot but the trick is the money; moreover, that the Oilers have very little of it to spend.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Murray, Samsonov & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I weigh in on Maple Leafs’ young goalie prospect Joseph Woll. He doesn’t seem to get much love from those who assess the organization’s goalies, but I sure enjoyed watching him play last season. However, that also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Huberdeau, Coronato & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Mackenzie Weegar is reportedly very open to signing a long-term extension, though nothing has been agreed upon as of yet. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau, who was acquired alongside Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, announced that he will donate his brain to science. In other news, Matthew Coronato has been excelling for Team USA early in the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, it was announced this past week that Josh Brook will be attending training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Tavares Poised For a Big Season in 2022-23
On July 1, 2018, the Toronto Maple Leafs made the biggest splash in free agency for the first time in years. An improving team with a promising young core, they grabbed the big fish of the free agency class from that year, signing hometown boy John Tavares to a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $11 million. It was a hefty price to pay for a player who didn’t address an immediate need, considering they already had Auston Matthews as their number one centre. But at the same time, it was just as much of a message to the fanbase that they were happy with the state of their team and confident enough to spend.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Gagner
Sam Gagner is one of the top free-agent forwards still looking for a new home for the upcoming season. In 81 games in 2021-22 with the Detroit Red Wings, he had a solid 13 goals and 31 points. Although he wasn’t dominant, he can still provide decent offense in a bottom-six role and should be able to land an NHL contract for this season. Here are three teams that I consider to be potential landing spots.
Comments / 0