Video: SF police shoot at suspect firing blanks on Shotwell
Surveillance and body-worn camera footage presented at a police town hall Monday afternoon showed four San Francisco police officers firing weapons at Jose Corvera, a suspected bicycle thief who appeared to be armed, during a recent standoff on Shotwell Street. Surveillance camera footage shows Corvera, 51, riding a rentable city...
sfstandard.com
‘Unnecessary’ SFPD Stop Endangered Public With Four Officers Opening Fire on Mentally Unwell Man, Say Public Defenders
The Public Defender says San Francisco police caused a chaotic shootout after needlessly stopping a mentally unwell man. SFPD held a town hall event on Aug. 16 to answer questions and show body camera footage of the Shotwell Street incident that saw four officers discharge their weapons in pursuit of Jose Corvera.
50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
SFist
In Oakland Shooting Where Cops Don’t Know Who Fired Fatal Shot, Judge Orders Both Suspects Be Tried for Murder
A gunfight between two men left 19-year-old bystander Madalyn Sandoval dead in November 2020. It can’t be determined which man fired the fatal shot, so a judge has decided they should both stand trial for murder. A November 6, 2020 shooting incident in an East Oakland parking lot left...
SFGate
Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
Pickpocket steals 10 cellphones at Outside Lands: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet. “Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few […]
SFGate
SF police announce 4 suspects, including 3 juveniles, in assault of 70-year-old Asian woman
San Francisco law enforcement officials said Monday they have identified four suspects, three of whom are minors, in the assault and robbery of a 70-year-old Asian woman last month. Officers have arrested Oakland resident Darryl Moore, 18, in connection with the July 31 attack, and San Francisco police have obtained...
sfstandard.com
Victims Named In SF Double Homicide Where Family Member Is Main Suspect
A man and woman who were shot and killed Saturday in a Bayview home have been named. The victims were allegedly shot by a family member, 23-year-old Irvin Hernandez Flores, who was arrested at the scene and jailed on two counts of homicide, burglary and child endangerment. Officers responded to...
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave. at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
SFGate
2 Men Found Guilty Of Murder In 2019 Fillmore District Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A federal jury convicted two San Francisco men of murder in the March 23, 2019, gang-related shootout at a memorial service in the Fillmore District that killed one person and injured four bystanders. Robert Manning, 28, and Jamare Coats, 26, were found guilty following a three-week trial,...
sfstandard.com
2 Dead in Bayview Shooting. A Young Family Member Is the Main Suspect
A man and woman have been shot and killed in a Bayview home by a 23-year-old family member, San Francisco police said. SFPD officers responded to a call for shots fired and a welfare check at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue and found the victims, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.
SFGate
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
HipHopDX.com
Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing
Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
Police investigate shooting in Pinole Valley Shopping Center parking lot
A dispute between two groups of people led to a mid-afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Friday, police said. Police responded to the parking lot in the 2700 block of Pinole Valley Road on reports of a shooting and arrived to find evidence of shots fired but no victims or suspects.
SFist
23-Year-Old Man Arrested In Double-Homicide of Relatives In Bayview
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into the killings of two people said to be related to him inside a Bayview District home. The San Francisco Police Department says that officers responded to the scene of a double homicide in a residence on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue early Saturday morning, around 2:45 a.m. Inside the home they discovered two victims, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personal were called to the scene and the victims were transported to a hospital, but both were ultimately pronounced dead.
SFGate
Cops: Suspects in attack on elderly woman are ages 11 to 18
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three children ages 11, 13, and 14 and an 18-year-old beat and robbed a 70-year-old Asian woman last month inside her San Francisco apartment building and two of them have been arrested, police said Monday. The woman was outside her Chinatown building when the suspects...
[Updated]: Final Boudin-era SF prosecutor kicked off police misconduct cases ahead of historic trial
In the latest reorganizational move from appointed incumbent District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, the attorney prosecuting former police officer Christopher Samayoa for the shooting death of unarmed civilian Keita O’Neil will be removed from the case. The announcement came in the form of an Aug. 12 all-staff memo from Jenkins,...
2 men face 10 felony charges in attempted East Bay watch robbery
Two men are facing 10 combined felony charges between them after they allegedly attempted to rob a couple at an East Bay shopping center. They allegedly tried to steal a man’s high-end watch and rammed a woman’s SUV “several times.”
