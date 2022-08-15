ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
SFGate

Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pickpocket steals 10 cellphones at Outside Lands: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet. “Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police,  officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave.  at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

2 Men Found Guilty Of Murder In 2019 Fillmore District Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A federal jury convicted two San Francisco men of murder in the March 23, 2019, gang-related shootout at a memorial service in the Fillmore District that killed one person and injured four bystanders. Robert Manning, 28, and Jamare Coats, 26, were found guilty following a three-week trial,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

2 Dead in Bayview Shooting. A Young Family Member Is the Main Suspect

A man and woman have been shot and killed in a Bayview home by a 23-year-old family member, San Francisco police said. SFPD officers responded to a call for shots fired and a welfare check at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue and found the victims, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4 News

$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HipHopDX.com

Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing

Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

23-Year-Old Man Arrested In Double-Homicide of Relatives In Bayview

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into the killings of two people said to be related to him inside a Bayview District home. The San Francisco Police Department says that officers responded to the scene of a double homicide in a residence on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue early Saturday morning, around 2:45 a.m. Inside the home they discovered two victims, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personal were called to the scene and the victims were transported to a hospital, but both were ultimately pronounced dead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Cops: Suspects in attack on elderly woman are ages 11 to 18

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three children ages 11, 13, and 14 and an 18-year-old beat and robbed a 70-year-old Asian woman last month inside her San Francisco apartment building and two of them have been arrested, police said Monday. The woman was outside her Chinatown building when the suspects...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

