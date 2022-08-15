A 23-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into the killings of two people said to be related to him inside a Bayview District home. The San Francisco Police Department says that officers responded to the scene of a double homicide in a residence on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue early Saturday morning, around 2:45 a.m. Inside the home they discovered two victims, a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personal were called to the scene and the victims were transported to a hospital, but both were ultimately pronounced dead.

