The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Lucic, Zacha, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some buzz lately with the re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that management may be looking to bring in Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the club announced this past week that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Pavel Zacha. In other news, Fabian Lysell has been outstanding at this summer’s World Juniors, including a highlight reel goal versus Team Austria on Friday. Last but not least, the B’s announced several changes to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Kraken Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Seattle Kraken have had a strong offseason that rivals any from across the NHL. From the additions of Shane Wright, André Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Schultz, to multiple new additions to the coaching and front office staff, there is optimism the Kraken will have a stronger season than their inaugural 2021-22 campaign. There are a lot of storylines to follow for the upcoming season, but here are four of the hottest takes for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Pacific Division Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
For years now, one of the biggest things going for the NHL compared to other professional sports leagues is parity, as any given team can win on any given night. That parity was on display throughout the 2021-22 season, particularly when it came to the Pacific Division. Heading into last...
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
NHL
Big Games, New Rivalries Plentiful in Upcoming Predators Season
In case you hadn't heard, single game tickets for the Nashville Predators 2022-23 season are now available to the general public, including their entire slate of home games. If you're not sure which tickets to drop into your cart just yet, our home schedule guide below may be able to nudge you in the right direction:
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Tyler Motte
As we inch closer to training camp, Tyler Motte is still a free agent and looking for his next destination. The 27-year-old forward split this past season between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers, where he had seven goals and eight assists in 58 games. Although he isn’t a particularly dominant offensive player, his defensive ability and gritty style of play make him valuable to have in the lineup. As a result of this, we should see him signed shortly. Let’s now take a look at three potential landing spots for him.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Positives & Negatives From Gerard Gallant’s First Season
The New York Rangers hired Gerard Gallant as their head coach last offseason and he had an eventful first season. Though some of his decisions didn’t work out, the team made their deepest postseason run since 2014-15. They certainly took a step in the right direction and he deserves credit for that.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Cup Window Hinges on Early-Season Success
For the St. Louis Blues, June 12, 2019, will forever be the most important date in franchise history — the day they finally won their first Stanley Cup. From a team that had just fired head coach Mike Yeo and, by all accounts, was likely to get blown up to a team on top of the hockey world. In the unlikeliest of ways, that is when the Blues’ championship window opened.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Logical Fit for TV Analyst in Patrick Sharp
One of the most stunning departures for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason came off the ice. On July 18, longtime TV analyst and former player Eddie Olczyk parted ways with the team after the two sides couldn’t come to a new contract. After 16 seasons in the Blackhawks’ booth, Olczyk will now join the Seattle Kraken broadcast team.
New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires
The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
Yardbarker
Penguins Prospect Rankings: Forwards
The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect system isn't exactly flooded with top tier prospects. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, the Penguins currently have the 29th ranked prospect system in the NHL. This article is the second of a series of articles breaking down the Penguin's prospects by position. 5. Nathan...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Galchenyuk
As we inch closer to the opening of training camp, Alex Galchenyuk is still a free agent, despite coming off a decent 2021-22 season. In 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, he scored six goals and 21 points. Although that isn’t dominant production, he has shown in the past that he can be a solid middle-six forward when he’s on his game, and I think he should be able to land a contract before the start of 2022-23. Here’s a look at three teams that should consider signing the former first-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Predicting the Sabres’ Defense Pairs for the 2022-23 Season
While the Buffalo Sabres did not make any huge changes to their roster this offseason, their defense core will have a different look this year. Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power played in some games last season but will now be with the team full time. They also brought in Ilya Lyubushkin to provide a heavy and tenacious presence on the blue line. They have done a great job of investing into their defense core and this season they are finally going to see some major returns on their investments. But how exactly will they choose to deploy these talented players? We already have some indication of pairs they could turn to based on last season, but the way they have structured this blue line gives them options to layer strong duos throughout their lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Can Look to Jets to Make a Move
The New York Islanders are hoping to make a splash with one big signing to help the team rebound from last season and put them over the top for 2022-23. General manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has been linked to Nazem Kadri, but, as the experienced executive has proven, he can make unpredictable moves to drastically improve his team.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Need a Bounce Back Season from Blackwood in 2022-23
It is no secret that New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has not lived up to the hype over the past two seasons. They had high hopes for him when they selected the 25-year-old in the second-round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Heading in, the Ontario native was ranked the number one North American goalie by NHL Central Scouting.
Yardbarker
Nathan Legare Needs to Take Big Step for Penguins in 2022-23
In the not too distant past, Nathan Legare was one of the best prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system. Legare was drafted by the Penguins in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft and looked to have one of the brightest futures in the organization. Ever since singing his...
The Hockey Writers
Wild May Not Be Perfect Fit for Kessel
There have been a lot of rumors lately surrounding the destination of free agent Phil Kessel. One of the teams he’s been hinted at going to has been the Minnesota Wild. They do have a couple of openings that need to be filled, but there are several pros and cons to Kessel being the player to fill one of those holes.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Huberdeau, Coronato & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Mackenzie Weegar is reportedly very open to signing a long-term extension, though nothing has been agreed upon as of yet. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau, who was acquired alongside Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, announced that he will donate his brain to science. In other news, Matthew Coronato has been excelling for Team USA early in the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, it was announced this past week that Josh Brook will be attending training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
