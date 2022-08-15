ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September

 2 days ago

Image via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September.

How to Start and Operate a Small Business

An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business.

You have come to the right place if you are in the early stages of thinking about starting a small business. 

If you are thinking about “becoming your own boss” this SCORE workshop is a chance to get an overview of the things you need to know.

Join attorney and SCORE presenter, Frank Farmer in a discussion of the ‘nuts and bolts” issues that should be considered when starting and operating a small business.

Frank will discuss topics including the need and usefulness of developing a business plan; selecting a business organizational structure; fictitious name registration; licensing; hiring employees vs. independent contractors; obtaining tax identification numbers and other related topics (as time permits).

About the presenter:

A graduate of Widener School of Law and a member of the Pennsylvania Bar, Frank P. Farmer, Jr. has been engaged in the private practice of law since 1980. 

Located in Kennett Square, but providing services throughout the Delaware Valley region, Frank’s practice concentrates in the area of small business transactions, which includes the representation of individuals and business entities; starting, operating and/or buying/selling small businesses. 

His services include, but are not limited to, incorporation services and registration of fictitious names; preparation and review of leases, contracts, employment agreements, shareholder/operating /partnership agreements; representation of buyers/sellers of businesses, conflict resolution, and problem-solving.

This SCORE workshop is being presented in partnership with the SBDC Kutztown, SBDC Widener, SBA, and Small Bussiness Assistance Center.

Click here to register.

Entrepreneurship: Is It for You?

This in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Pa Careerlink Chester County offices, 479 Thomas Jones Way Suite 500, in Exton.

This seminar is designed to introduce you to various aspects of starting a small business. Get your questions answered in real-time.

Whether you are considering starting a new business, turning your side gig into a full-time job or tying to earn income from your hobby, this workshop is for you.

The SCORE workshop is presented by Graham Desmond.

Click here to register.

Cybersecurity Basics for Remote Work

This free webinar Sept. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. will go over the top five tips for cyber safety when working remotely.

As a small business owner, solopreneur, or aspiring entrepreneur you are responsible for all aspects of your business online.

The pandemic has only further proven the need to be online and to do so in a way that keeps your information secure.

This webinar will go over the top 5 tips for cyber safety when working remotely including password protection, multi-factor authentication, phishing, software updates, and email protection.

About the presenter:

Connor Swalm is the founder and CEO of Phin Security.

He has been studying phishing and social engineering with the sole purpose of better securing all businesses from the small to the very large.

Connor has been helping employees and businesses understand where their cyber vulnerabilities are and how they can fix them.

Click here to register.

How to Create Snazzy Graphics for Social Media: An Overview

This free webinar Sept. 15, 10 to 11 a.m., shows how to create eye-catching content to capture the attention of potential customers and clients for whatever social media platform you use.

Do you need a banner image or an image for a social media or blog post?

How about a presentation or a video?

Are you familiar with Canva, Over, Snappa, Piktochart, or WordArt?

Do you know where you can get images that do not violate copyright laws?

Join us to learn more with a big picture overview! (Then join us for the follow-up session which will provide live demonstrations.)

About the presenter:

Lynne M. Williams is a SCORE volunteer and the Executive Director of the Great Careers Group & BENG a volunteer-run 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides career education and networking connections for 1) job seekers in career transition, including veterans and 2) employed and self-employed for career management.

She is also president of ChemPharma.net, a professional association.

In addition, Lynne writes resumes and LinkedIn profiles and presents unique research-based workshops on LinkedIn, resumes, the Applicant Tracking System, the Art of Networking In-person and Online, and other career-related, social media, and technology topics.

Connect with Lynne at www.linkedin.com/in/lynnewilliams.

Click here to register.

Social Media Strategy 101

This free webinar Sept. 20, 6 to 7 p.m., helps you take the first steps toward optimizing your social media presence for successful results.

This webinar will help you save time and effort on choosing the right social media strategy for your organization.

Marketing consultant Carly Simon will give you the top tips on audience targeting, social listening, and content creation.

Join in to take the first steps toward optimizing your social media presence for results.

About the presenter:

Carly Simon has dedicated 25 years to helping businesses and nonprofits grow their brand and marketing strategy, build customer relationships, and increase website and foot traffic.

She has worked in marketing in the retail, nonprofit, and higher education sectors.

Specializing in adult education and consumer psychology, Carly enjoys connecting entrepreneurs and marketers with essential social media and marketing resources through her webinars.

A former Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center consultant, Carly currently is a Marketing Associate at the international research publisher Taylor & Francis and leads her own consulting business, Carly Simon Consulting. Carly has also just published her online textbook Consumer Behavior with MyEducator.

Click here to register.

What It Takes to Start and Run a Successful Nonprofit

This interactive free webinar Sept. 21, 10 to 11 a.m., covers what you need to consider with a nonprofit start-up.

The presentation covers three main areas:

  • What are the key-steps in starting a Non-profit?
  • What are some of the day-to-day tactics which can help maintain a successful Non-profit?
  • What are some strategies that can be used over time to ensure continued success?

Several local Non-profits will be used as examples to illustrate practical approaches to dealing with the opportunities and challenges of running a Non-profit.

About the presenter:

Mike DiLeo worked for the DuPont Company in the field of business financial management with over 25 years as CFO of international joint ventures.

Having practical experience with non-profits, he has spent over 15 years on the Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware, served on their financial committee and Chaired the Board during a successful chief-executive transition.

Mike has also served with several other non-profits and has experienced some that were successful and others that failed. He attended Temple University and Drexel graduate school.

Click here to register.

Driving Traffic to Your Website: Tips, Tricks and Strategies

This free webinar Sept. 27, 10 to 11 a.m., will show you how to pro-actively market your website to get people to visit.

“Build it and they will come,” was a nice concept for a movie. 

Unfortunately-build it and they will come does not work for websites. 

To get people to come to your website you have to pro-actively market it. This seminar will explore the many strategies available and recommend some tips and tricks you can use to drive traffic to your website resulting in more sales leads.

About the presenter:

Cary Baskin has more than 30 years in marketing working for companies like Honeywell and M&M Mars in addition to local technology companies where he developed or launched many hardware, software, and services products in North America, Europe, SE Asia, and Japan. 

In 2011 Cary started The Marketing Department, a website, SEO, and digital marketing agency located in Malvern, founded on the idea of bringing Madison Ave to Main Street with affordable marketing solutions for small businesses. 

The Marketing Department helps clients build their brand, target their ideal customer and generate leads through the Internet.

He is a frequent SCORE presenter on Search Engine Optimization, Website Development, and Internet Marketing.

Click here to register.

How to Create Snazzy Graphics for Social Media –Step by Step Demonstration

This free webinar Sept. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m., presents a live demo on how to create eye-catching graphics for use online with free tools.

This workshop will offer step-by-step demos of some tools you can use to create banner images or images for a social media or blog post , presentation, video, and more.

– Wordart.com is a free word cloud tool

– Piktochart.com is a tool for infographics and more and you can try a few for free before you buy

– Canva.com is a free graphic design tool and you can use it for social media, personal, business, marketing, education, and more.

There are so many templates available and with too many to list here, take a peek yourself at www.canva.com/templates!

Join up to learn more.

About the presenter:

Lynne M. Williams is a SCORE volunteer and the Executive Director of the Great Careers Group & BENG a volunteer-run 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides career education and networking connections for 1) job seekers in career transition, including veterans and 2) employed and self-employed for career management.

She is also president of ChemPharma.net, a professional association.

In addition, Lynne writes resumes and LinkedIn profiles and presents unique research-based workshops on LinkedIn, resumes, the Applicant Tracking System, the Art of Networking In-person and Online, and other career-related, social media, and technology topics.

Connect with Lynne at www.linkedin.com/in/lynnewilliams.

Click here to register.

About SCORE

SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts. It is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.

Make a difference as a SCORE volunteer

Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs nationwide.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has been operating since 1985. It has 100 dedicated volunteers today. They provide confidential mentoring at no charge. They offer business seminars, workshops, and SCORE webinars to benefit the local community.

SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Find out more about SCORE webinars and SCORE Chester and Delaware County by clicking here. 

