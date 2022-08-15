ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal and Man Utd told to make suitable Tielemans offer now or Leicester ‘will keep ace and lose him on free transfer’

By Giacomo Pisa
 2 days ago

LEICESTER are reportedly willing to lose Youri Tielemans for nothing next year if no suitable bids come in for him this summer.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with the Belgian playmaker, 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOiHJ_0hHfsU7i00
Leicester are reportedly prepared to keep Youri Tielemans if they receive no suitable bids Credit: Getty

The Foxes are open to letting Tielemans leave if their valuation of the player is met this summer.

But if that isn't the case, Leicester are now prepared to keep him for the season and let him leave on a free at the end of the campaign, according to The Times.

The club are keen for him to sign a new deal but the Belgian international has held off agreeing to fresh terms.

Arsenal are believed to have shown the most interest in signing Tielemans, but are yet to formally approach Leicester with an offer.

Leicester though will not be bullied by lowball offers and are prepared to keep Tielemans at the club if the right price isn't met.

Although that would in all likelihood see the midfielder leave for nothing next summer.

It's claimed Leicester are still expecting a bid before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Reports in June suggested the Gunners had already agreed personal terms with the player.

Tielemans' representatives are said to have been in negotiations with the Gunners for months, without an official bid being launched.

There have also been links with Manchester United, who are in desperate need of fresh faces in midfield.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed last week that the club were yet to receive an offer for Tielemans.

And the ex-Liverpool gaffer said the club will continue trying to tie him down to a new deal.

Tielemans is one of eight players, including Jamie Vardy, who are out of contract at the end of the season.

On Tielemans' situation, Rodgers said: "It’s not ideal but it’s happened before — players have left here for free before.

"He wouldn’t be the first one, but at this moment in time it’s about keeping an eye on the team and the squad, making sure they are ready.

"The club will be negotiating and talking with the players’ representatives across the squad.

"Thus far there’s no change in Youri’s situation, there’s no offers so he’s just continuing to work well and get himself right at this early part of the season."

