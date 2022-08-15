Read full article on original website
Texas power grid operator ERCOT names new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas — Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since...
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Improving rain chances
A weak cold front will stumble into SE Texas resulting in scattered to numerous showers & storms late Thursday through Friday. 1-2 inches is possible.
Mostly sunny, hot and sticky Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.
Mostly sunny, hot and humid Monday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
