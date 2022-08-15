Every business and program that thrives large scale passes 5 checks. Learn what they are.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
click orlando
Florida Board of Education to approve ruleset for veteran-to-teacher pipeline, DeSantis says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday highlighted aspects of the state’s proposed Military Veteran Certification Pathway ahead of talks within the Florida Department of Education to formalize its rules. During a news conference at Cordova Park Elementary School in Pensacola, DeSantis elaborated on his...
wuwf.org
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts
Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District Announce Health Academy of Northwest Florida
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced today the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. A joint partnership between HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital and OCSD, the Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors and seniors interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
Radio Business Report
Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family
It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
getnews.info
Pensacola Fishing Charter Publishes Options For August 2022
Although Red Snapper season is over for this year, many fishing charter options are still available. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key provide unparalleled August fishing. All Caught Up Fishing Charters and Bryant Fields are pleased to announce that the Pensacola fishing charter options are not slowing down, even though the Red Snapper season for 2022 is completed. Fishing charters are still booking quickly because August promises another incredible fishing month. Redfish, speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, and other game fish have many booked fishing charters. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key offer unparalleled August fishing. Inshore anglers know All Caught Up fishing charters are the best way to get in on August fishing action.
Pensacola celebrates 462nd birthday by unveiling America’s First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Pensacola city leaders, the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola and the Historic Pensacola Trust all gathered at Plaza Ferdinand for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting. Michael Carro said they started this project a year ago, with the inspiration behind the trail being the Freedom Trail in Boston. “Myself, […]
workboat.com
Build it and they will come
Those words may not be exactly what Ray Kinsella heard in his Iowa cornfield in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams”, but the outcome has been almost as amazing. In the movie, Kinsella hears an other-worldly voice tell him that if he builds a baseball field “he” will come. “He” turns out to be Ray’s dead father, as a young man, returning to play in Ray’s Field of Dreams.
Pensacola State College students return to class
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first day at Pensacola State College was a busy one, according to PSC Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Jon Stephenson. “The first day of school has been great. It has not been overwhelming, but it has been very busy, which is always good on a first day,” said Stephenson. […]
utv44.com
Housing Choice Voucher termination notices sent to more than 300 Mobile families
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced Monday that Housing Choice Voucher termination notices have been sent to more than 300 families. "It is a lot Lisa, and to my knowledge no, the agency has never issued this many notices," MHA Chief Executive Officer Michael Pierce said. "These are program participates of ours who are actually leasing from a private landlord, their property. The Housing Authority is paying a percentage of their rent share to that landlord and then of course the program participant pays up to 30% of his or her adjusted gross income."
Talking With Tami
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
Rebekah Jones, Florida COVID data critic, can stay in House race for now
A former state Department of Health employee who gained national attention for questioning the numbers in Florida's COVID-19 dashboard can remain a candidate for now in the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Macdaily News
Apple AirTag leads to arrest of alleged serial luggage thief
Florida police have arrested a suspected serial luggage thief, an airline subcontractor, thanks to an Apple AirTag item tracker. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Giovanni De Luca, 19, after the agency’s Airport Security Unit “became aware of suspicious activity” involving various items stolen from the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport.
WALA-TV FOX10
Standing-room crowd of contractors looks to get piece of $2.7 billion I-10 bridge project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When state transportation officials award contracts for the most expensive project in Alabama history, they won’t just pick the low bidders. Instead, the Alabama Department of Transportation will evaluate a variety of factors to evaluate proposals for a $2.7 billion bridge and Bayway between Mobile and Baldwin County. On Tuesday, ALDOT hosted an industry forum for contractors, engineering design firms and consultants who might submit bids.
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
WEAR
Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
WKRG
Race for Pensacola mayor: Steve Sharp
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With more than 30 years of public service as a firefighter, paramedic and deputy sheriff, Steve Sharp wants to be mayor. “I already have a 100-day action plan,” said Sharp. “I know what I’m going to do when I hit the office on that first day.”
Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
1 arrested for shooting at car 2 separate times, looking for 1 other: Fort Walton PD
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD. Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and […]
Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton
Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
Pensacola News Journal
