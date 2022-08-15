ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Every business and program that thrives large scale passes 5 checks. Learn what they are.

By Kevin Robinson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwf.org

Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District Announce Health Academy of Northwest Florida

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced today the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. A joint partnership between HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital and OCSD, the Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors and seniors interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Radio Business Report

Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family

It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
MILTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Business
getnews.info

Pensacola Fishing Charter Publishes Options For August 2022

Although Red Snapper season is over for this year, many fishing charter options are still available. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key provide unparalleled August fishing. All Caught Up Fishing Charters and Bryant Fields are pleased to announce that the Pensacola fishing charter options are not slowing down, even though the Red Snapper season for 2022 is completed. Fishing charters are still booking quickly because August promises another incredible fishing month. Redfish, speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, and other game fish have many booked fishing charters. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key offer unparalleled August fishing. Inshore anglers know All Caught Up fishing charters are the best way to get in on August fishing action.
PENSACOLA, FL
workboat.com

Build it and they will come

Those words may not be exactly what Ray Kinsella heard in his Iowa cornfield in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams”, but the outcome has been almost as amazing. In the movie, Kinsella hears an other-worldly voice tell him that if he builds a baseball field “he” will come. “He” turns out to be Ray’s dead father, as a young man, returning to play in Ray’s Field of Dreams.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola State College students return to class

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first day at Pensacola State College was a busy one, according to PSC Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Jon Stephenson. “The first day of school has been great. It has not been overwhelming, but it has been very busy, which is always good on a first day,” said Stephenson. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Tolstoy
utv44.com

Housing Choice Voucher termination notices sent to more than 300 Mobile families

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced Monday that Housing Choice Voucher termination notices have been sent to more than 300 families. "It is a lot Lisa, and to my knowledge no, the agency has never issued this many notices," MHA Chief Executive Officer Michael Pierce said. "These are program participates of ours who are actually leasing from a private landlord, their property. The Housing Authority is paying a percentage of their rent share to that landlord and then of course the program participant pays up to 30% of his or her adjusted gross income."
MOBILE, AL
Talking With Tami

Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Macdaily News

Apple AirTag leads to arrest of alleged serial luggage thief

Florida police have arrested a suspected serial luggage thief, an airline subcontractor, thanks to an Apple AirTag item tracker. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Giovanni De Luca, 19, after the agency’s Airport Security Unit “became aware of suspicious activity” involving various items stolen from the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport.
MARY ESTHER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Affordable Housing#Civiccon
WALA-TV FOX10

Standing-room crowd of contractors looks to get piece of $2.7 billion I-10 bridge project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When state transportation officials award contracts for the most expensive project in Alabama history, they won’t just pick the low bidders. Instead, the Alabama Department of Transportation will evaluate a variety of factors to evaluate proposals for a $2.7 billion bridge and Bayway between Mobile and Baldwin County. On Tuesday, ALDOT hosted an industry forum for contractors, engineering design firms and consultants who might submit bids.
MOBILE, AL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Race for Pensacola mayor: Steve Sharp

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With more than 30 years of public service as a firefighter, paramedic and deputy sheriff, Steve Sharp wants to be mayor. “I already have a 100-day action plan,” said Sharp. “I know what I’m going to do when I hit the office on that first day.”
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
UCLA
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
TILLMANS CORNER, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton

Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
MILTON, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy