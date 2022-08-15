Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
5 Dallas Cowboys veterans on the cusp of getting cut
Training camp and preseason are far from over, yet already, we’ve identified players who are fighting for their careers in Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys are fairly deep in some position groups and based on injuries, will have to go shallow at some positions to compensate for it. There are...
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
Eagles, Seahawks Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a trade, according to reports. Philly is reportedly trading wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, their second-round pick in 2019, to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi. Amadi was a fourth-round pick for the Seahawks in 2019 as well. On the...
Saints Sign a DE to Their Training Camp Roster
New Orleans signs an edge rusher to an already crowded position. Must cut roster down to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Mo'ne Davis now? Little League World Series legend working to become a broadcaster
There have been many stars to come through the Little League World Series, but few gained more notoriety during the games themselves than Mo'ne Davis. Back in 2014, Davis, then 13, pitched for the Taney Dragons of Philadelphia and became a household name when, wielding an impressive 70 mph fastball, she picked up a win on the mound against Nashville to become the first girl to earn a win in a Little League World Series game, and the first to pitch a shutout as her team won 4-0.
Breaking: Legendary College Basketball Coach Dead On Monday
The college basketball world is in mourning today following the passing of one of its all-time greats. On Monday, former Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril passed away. He was 92 years old. Carril joined the Tigers in 1967 after coaching one season at Lehigh. He instantly found success, leading Princeton...
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
NBC Sports
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL・
Sixers reach settlement agreement with Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons and the 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20M withheld from him as a result of his failure to play last season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Sixers maintained Simmons breached his contract...
NBA・
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
AthlonSports.com
Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football
We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh exits game with knee injury
Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh limped off the field after having his left knee buckle while unsuccessfully leaping for a
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year
Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Harper's Instagram post will excite Phillies fans
Phillies star Bryce Harper hasn't taken an in-game swing at Citizens Bank Park since June 15 as the MVP has spent the summer recovering from thumb surgery. But on Monday the reigning NL MVP shared a brief, four-second clip to his Instagram story that should have Phillies fans everywhere fired up as the team enters a playoff push over its final 48 games.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices
The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
College Football 'could be governed outside of the NCCA as college representatives explore the idea of restructuring the sport'... in a move that could end its complicated format
Prominent decision-makers in college football reportedly met Monday to discuss the possibility of restructuring the sport and broached the idea of 'major college football potentially being governed outside of the NCAA,' according to ESPN. The idea was reportedly only discussed for about five minutes, but it's the first known discussion...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0