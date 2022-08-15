There have been many stars to come through the Little League World Series, but few gained more notoriety during the games themselves than Mo'ne Davis. Back in 2014, Davis, then 13, pitched for the Taney Dragons of Philadelphia and became a household name when, wielding an impressive 70 mph fastball, she picked up a win on the mound against Nashville to become the first girl to earn a win in a Little League World Series game, and the first to pitch a shutout as her team won 4-0.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO