WTVC
Hamilton County Schools bus stopped due to driver's medical emergency, students safe
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County School bus driver had to make an abrupt stop due to a medical emergency Tuesday, says Communications Officer Steve Doremus. Doremus says all students on board are safe. A second bus arrived to pick up the students. The driver received medical treatment...
WTVC
Ooltewah High School student arrested for writing shooting threat on bathroom stall
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — An Ooltewah High School student was arrested Wednesday for writing a shooting threat on bathroom stall, according to HCSO. The threat was written in red marker with a school shooting threat dated for August 19, 2022, HCSO says. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SRD immediately began investigating...
WTVC
Commission approves employment of new SSOs for Hamilton County Schools Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commission approved an amendment enabling the employment of eight additional full-time SSOs for Hamilton County Schools Wednesday. SSOs are being placed in schools to help aid the vacancies of the school security who protect students and staff. During the meeting, it was confirmed...
WTVC
Rhea County highway back open after crash closes it for several hours, guardrail damaged
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — (PREVIOUS: Wednesday, August 17, 2022) The Rhea County Sheriff's Office says Dayton Mountain Highway at Cranmore Cove Road has reopened in both directions after a crash Tuesday night. They're urging drivers to use caution in the area as the guardrail has been damaged. They say...
WDEF
Police report a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance Monday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police report that a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance earlier this week. It happened Monday night around 10:30 on Lee Highway above Standifer Gap Road. When police arrived, they found a 28 year old man on the shoulder of the road. They had to...
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
WTVC
Elderly man having possible medical emergency causes crash in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An elderly man having a possible medical emergency caused a crash in Chattanooga Tuesday, according to Chattanooga police. CPD says the passenger of the vehicle was taken care of on the scene by EMS. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
WTVC
City council approves funding from Hamilton County for new fire training tower
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is receiving $1.5 million from Hamilton County for construction of a new fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire & Police Training Center on Amnicola Highway, CFD says. City council approved it on Tuesday night. CFD says this is getting the ball rolling on a...
WTVC
Firefighters work to put out house fire in Chattanooga Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Firefighters are working to put out house fire in Chattanooga Wednesday, CFD says. They responded to reports of smoke coming from a home on Wheeler Avenue:. CFD says a fire attack is underway.
WTVCFOX
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Wednesday, August 17th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
WDEF
Police Chase on I 75
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
Benton, August 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Cleveland High School soccer team will have a game with Polk County High School on August 16, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
WTVC
Vehicle stop leads to largest meth seizure in Cherokee County Sheriff's Office history
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle stop led to the arrest of two men in the largest meth seizure in Cherokee County history, according to the sheriff. On July 13th, 2022, the sheriff says detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a BMW passenger vehicle that had committed a minor traffic violation.
WTVC
After complaints about poorly kept Cleveland cemetery, DA says advisory board not formed
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fresh cut grass is just the tip of the iceberg of things some families say are desperately needed at Sunset Gardens. An advisory board was supposed to be formed to fix the poor conditions at the Cleveland cemetery, but residents have yet to see anything done.
WDEF
UPDATE – Elderly Man Found After Reported Missing in Rhea County
UPDATE — Freeman has been found. He is safe and back home. DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its help in finding an elderly man who has gone missing in Rhea County. Authorities are looking for...
WTVC
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
WTVC
2 years later, Marion Co family still searching for man who went missing while 4-wheeling
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — 2 years later, a Marion County family is still searching for man who went missing while 4-wheeling. They are looking for Josh Day. He went 4-wheeling with friends around the Fiery Gizzard area and never made it back home. His family is still seeking answers.
