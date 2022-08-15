ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Monaca man arrested for DUI in Aliquippa

(PA State Police File Photo) Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 15, 2022 8:55 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) PA State Police reported that they stopped a Monaca man for suspicion of DUI last Saturday morning in Aliquippa at the Kennedy Boulevard and Upland Street intersection. According to the report Scott Reynolds, 35, of Monaca will be charged through district court.
beavercountyradio.com

AG Shapiro, 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury Charge Three Western PA Drug Traffickers

(HARRISBURG) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
WTAJ

Johnstown man makes off with house keys in botched armed robbery

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of trying to rob someone of their money, though police said he only made off with house keys. Johnstown police were called to a house on David Street for a report of an armed robbery on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at about 5:21 p.m. When they arrived […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
beavercountyradio.com

Route 4016 Seibert Road Improvements Begin Wednesday in Ross Township

(Pittsburgh, PA) – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 4016 (Seibert Road) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, August 17 weather permitting. Single lane restrictions will occur on Seibert Road between Babcock Boulevard and Thompson Run Road daily from 9 a.m. to 3...
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Facing Charges For Resisting Arrest

A local man was charged after attempting to resist arrest over the weekend. Butler Township Police say 44-year-old Brent Smith of Butler is facing charges of resisting arrest and DUI. It stems from an incident when officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspected intoxicated driver just before...
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man totals reporter’s car, charged with DUI

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street.    Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment. He was arrested […]
WTAJ

Police: Drugs found in ceiling of Johnstown duo’s home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are behind bars after officers reportedly found drugs and a handgun with its serial number scratched off inside their home. On Aug. 12 around 6 a.m., Johnstown police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Dupont Street where 44-year-old Jessica Strobel and 18-year-old […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Huntingdon auto parts stores just one example of clustering effect

Jill Dechicchis knows how convenient it is for Reliable Auto Repair to have a slew of auto parts stores to choose from as mechanics tackle the bustle of their day-to-day business. Located on North Urania Avenue in Greensburg, Reliable is close to several stores, such as O’Reilly, AutoZone and Advance...
CBS Pittsburgh

Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police vehicle

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — New details have emerged of why law enforcement was at the home of a man who police said fatally shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle. KDKA-TV obtained a copy of the initial search warrant that was served at his Center Township home last Friday. Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, had a cache of illegal guns inside the home.It is still unclear how Sooky shot and killed himself inside the police cruiser after he was taken into custody. Melissa Schafer lives down the street from Sooky and his parents, who...
