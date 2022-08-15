Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Drug Charges in Cranberry Township
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Drug Arrest in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police conducted a traffic stop around 8:13 p.m. on July 2, on a 2007 Pontiac G6 in the 700 block of East State Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
beavercountyradio.com
Monaca man arrested for DUI in Aliquippa
(PA State Police File Photo) Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 15, 2022 8:55 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) PA State Police reported that they stopped a Monaca man for suspicion of DUI last Saturday morning in Aliquippa at the Kennedy Boulevard and Upland Street intersection. According to the report Scott Reynolds, 35, of Monaca will be charged through district court.
beavercountyradio.com
AG Shapiro, 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury Charge Three Western PA Drug Traffickers
(HARRISBURG) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
Former Armstrong County police officer accused of inappropriately touching teen at birthday party
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former Armstrong County police officer is facing criminal charges tonight. William Rapone II is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at a birthday party in Westmoreland County last year. On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., find out from police why it took so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnstown man makes off with house keys in botched armed robbery
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of trying to rob someone of their money, though police said he only made off with house keys. Johnstown police were called to a house on David Street for a report of an armed robbery on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at about 5:21 p.m. When they arrived […]
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
beavercountyradio.com
Route 4016 Seibert Road Improvements Begin Wednesday in Ross Township
(Pittsburgh, PA) – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 4016 (Seibert Road) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, August 17 weather permitting. Single lane restrictions will occur on Seibert Road between Babcock Boulevard and Thompson Run Road daily from 9 a.m. to 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known former dentist in Beaver County shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by Center Township police. Former patients of Arpad Sooky were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in the police cruiser.
Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
Man was driving 95 mph and legally drunk when he hit vehicle, killing Pittsburgh-area man: police
A 24-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly driving while intoxicated on his birthday and, in North Versailles, striking another vehicle whose driver died in the hospital. Shamar Allyn Roach, of Glassport, was also charged with reckless driving, aggravated assault by vehicle with DUI, involuntary manslaughter, reckless...
One dead after Fayette County bar fight
A bar fight in Fayette County left one man dead overnight. Uniontown Police say one man was shot and killed following a fight at the VFW on Main Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Facing Charges For Resisting Arrest
A local man was charged after attempting to resist arrest over the weekend. Butler Township Police say 44-year-old Brent Smith of Butler is facing charges of resisting arrest and DUI. It stems from an incident when officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspected intoxicated driver just before...
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
Wheeling man totals reporter’s car, charged with DUI
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street. Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment. He was arrested […]
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
Police: Drugs found in ceiling of Johnstown duo’s home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are behind bars after officers reportedly found drugs and a handgun with its serial number scratched off inside their home. On Aug. 12 around 6 a.m., Johnstown police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Dupont Street where 44-year-old Jessica Strobel and 18-year-old […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Huntingdon auto parts stores just one example of clustering effect
Jill Dechicchis knows how convenient it is for Reliable Auto Repair to have a slew of auto parts stores to choose from as mechanics tackle the bustle of their day-to-day business. Located on North Urania Avenue in Greensburg, Reliable is close to several stores, such as O’Reilly, AutoZone and Advance...
Charges filed against three Western PA men involved in drug trafficking
Charges have been filed against three Western Pennsylvania men after an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. In a release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro
Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police vehicle
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — New details have emerged of why law enforcement was at the home of a man who police said fatally shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle. KDKA-TV obtained a copy of the initial search warrant that was served at his Center Township home last Friday. Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, had a cache of illegal guns inside the home.It is still unclear how Sooky shot and killed himself inside the police cruiser after he was taken into custody. Melissa Schafer lives down the street from Sooky and his parents, who...
Comments / 0