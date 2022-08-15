BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a man was wounded in a shooting during an annual 10-day music festival in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend. Spectators in Bethlehem scrambled for safety after a gunshot was reported just before the Musikfest entertainment was to end for the night at 11 p.m. Saturday. The festival was shut down for the night and resumed at noon Sunday. Police said Monday that a 20-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said their investigation so far indicates that it was what they called “an isolated incident between two individuals.”

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO