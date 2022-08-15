Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
4 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say four people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Twenty-four-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of WIlkes-Barre and the slaying of his mother nearby minutes later. Police allege that Sura Reyes told them he was upset after a fight with his mother and deliberately drove through the crowd at the Berwick fundraiser for victims of the Aug. 5 fire that killed seven adults and three children.
beavercountyradio.com
Police confirm man wounded in shooting at music festival
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a man was wounded in a shooting during an annual 10-day music festival in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend. Spectators in Bethlehem scrambled for safety after a gunshot was reported just before the Musikfest entertainment was to end for the night at 11 p.m. Saturday. The festival was shut down for the night and resumed at noon Sunday. Police said Monday that a 20-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said their investigation so far indicates that it was what they called “an isolated incident between two individuals.”
beavercountyradio.com
Festival resumes after report of shot sends people fleeing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — An annual 10-day music festival in eastern Pennsylvania resumed Sunday after a reported shooting sent participants scrambling for safety just before the conclusion of Saturday night’s concert. Bethlehem police converged on the area just before the Musikfest entertainment was to end for the night at 11 p.m. Saturday after people reported hearing a gunshot. Sgt. Brad Jones told WLVR that there had been a shooting but did not provide other details. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured. Police called it “an isolated incident” and said “the festival was shut down for the safety of patrons.” The city had authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday,
beavercountyradio.com
Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Pennsylvania
ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Ohio killed in the Korean War will be buried in Pennsylvania. The Army says Pfc. Donald Born will be laid to rest on Aug. 30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. The Army says the Steubenville, Ohio, native was taking part in a defensive action near Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula in 1950 when his unit came under attack. The 19-year-old went missing and was listed as presumed dead in 1953. Unidentified remains were disinterred for analysis in 2019. The Army says Born was accounted for in June by using anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.
Comments / 0