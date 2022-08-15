Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Inside Allen Park: Aidan Hutchinson Makes Shane Zylstra Pay
Observations from Day 14 of Detroit Lions training camp.
Dan Campbell Reveals Standout Players From Preseason Opener
Dan Campbell expressed who stood out against the Atlanta Falcons and the value of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts this week.
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper
The Pittsburgh Steelers swapped out linebackers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Tigers rookie Kerry Carpenter’s immediate reaction to first major league home run
The Detroit Tigers lost eight games consecutively entering the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to rookie Kerry Carpenter, their fortunes changed. Carpenter mashed his first big league double, his first major league home run, his first major league RBI, and his first major league multi-hit game...
Yardbarker
Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley Among Ravens Cuts
The Ravens released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley this week as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 85 players. The Ravens signed Hundley on May 26. He played the final series in a 23-10 win over Tennessee in the first preseason game. Hundley completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and ran for three yards on two carries.
FOX Sports
Do Green Bay Packers have identity crisis under Matt LaFleur?
The Green Bay Packers are entering their fourth season under Matt LaFleur. And while the Pack has won the NFC North in each of LaFleur's three seasons as head coach, they have failed to win the NFC, losing in the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games and suffering a second-round home loss to the 49ers last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early
Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess appeared in a lot of pain when he left practice, according to reports.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season
Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices
The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
NFL・
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1