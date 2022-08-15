Read full article on original website
Related
"Alias Smith & Jones": A Unique Western in TV History
From Left: Peter Duel, Ben Murphy, Roger Davis[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Magnum, PI actor Roger E Mosley dies aged 83
The actor, who portrayed Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin on all eight seasons of the crime drama, died from injuries incurred in a car accident
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
RELATED PEOPLE
You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show
So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Lands New Role in Peacock Series
Ron Perlman’s next big TV role has been confirmed. The former star of Sons of Anarchy joins the upcoming series Poker Face. The new series will stream exclusively on Peacock. According to Variety, Perlman joins the cast alongside Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson. These actors have...
Mary Alice, Tony-Winning ‘Fences’ Star, Dies
Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice — known for originating the role of Rose in August Wilson’s “Fences” — died Wednesday evening in her home in New York City, the New York Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. There are conflicting reports surrounding her age. In...
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 38 most dramatic TV cliffhangers
Done right, a cliffhanger can be the most effective plot device on television.The best can leave you tearing out your hair, wishing the next episode was available immediately. The greatest offer mystery by teasing answers but never making the outcome obvious. The worst, the ones that make you want to stop watching a show, are often those that “jump the shark”.For many years, the benchmark for great cliffhangers was the “Who shot JR?” storyline on Dallas, the American TV show that caused a media storm in 1980. So widely talked about was the twist that Jimmy Carter even joked about...
Gavin MacLeod: From the "Moore" Show to "The Love Boat"
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. We first met the 1970s-'80s television acting legend Gavin MacLeod, who passed away in 2021 at an ageless 90 years old, when he played the supportive, lovable Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later, he took charge as Captain Stubing on The Love Boat.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?
“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt Uhura in original Star Trek, dies aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, who played communications officer Lt Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series and helped to create a new era for television in the 1960s, has died in New Mexico at the age of 89. Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, announced her death on Sunday via Facebook, saying: “I...
ComicBook
Terry Crews Wants to Tell More Tales of the Walking Dead
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Tales of the Walking Dead series premiere, "Evie/Joe." On Tales of the Walking Dead, Terry Crews plays Joe, a chronically online recluse who prepared for the apocalypse years before it happened. IRL, real life in the crisis-stricken Flint, Michigan, prepped the former football player and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to tackle the Walking Dead Universe. "It transferred to me in playing Joe and realizing this new world is one thing that he was always getting ready for," Crews says of his role in "Evie/Joe," the August 14 series premiere of the episodic Walking Dead anthology series.
Comments / 0