Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show

So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
Mary Alice, Tony-Winning 'Fences' Star, Dies

Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice — known for originating the role of Rose in August Wilson’s “Fences” — died Wednesday evening in her home in New York City, the New York Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. There are conflicting reports surrounding her age. In...
The 38 most dramatic TV cliffhangers

Done right, a cliffhanger can be the most effective plot device on television.The best can leave you tearing out your hair, wishing the next episode was available immediately. The greatest offer mystery by teasing answers but never making the outcome obvious. The worst, the ones that make you want to stop watching a show, are often those that “jump the shark”.For many years, the benchmark for great cliffhangers was the “Who shot JR?” storyline on Dallas, the American TV show that caused a media storm in 1980. So widely talked about was the twist that Jimmy Carter even joked about...
Gavin MacLeod: From the "Moore" Show to "The Love Boat"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. We first met the 1970s-'80s television acting legend Gavin MacLeod, who passed away in 2021 at an ageless 90 years old, when he played the supportive, lovable Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later, he took charge as Captain Stubing on The Love Boat.
How to Watch 'Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?

“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
Terry Crews Wants to Tell More Tales of the Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Tales of the Walking Dead series premiere, "Evie/Joe." On Tales of the Walking Dead, Terry Crews plays Joe, a chronically online recluse who prepared for the apocalypse years before it happened. IRL, real life in the crisis-stricken Flint, Michigan, prepped the former football player and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to tackle the Walking Dead Universe. "It transferred to me in playing Joe and realizing this new world is one thing that he was always getting ready for," Crews says of his role in "Evie/Joe," the August 14 series premiere of the episodic Walking Dead anthology series.
