Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
Related
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Drug Charges in Cranberry Township
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Drug Arrest in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police conducted a traffic stop around 8:13 p.m. on July 2, on a 2007 Pontiac G6 in the 700 block of East State Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
Pursuit suspect waives extradition in court
Oscar Gaunt of Chippewa waived extradition Monday morning in court.
wbut.com
Grove City Police Looking For Suspect That Spread Dog Feces
Police are asking for help determining the person or people responsible for criminal mischief last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, sometime between 11 p.m. last Wednesday (8/10) and noon Thursday someone smeared dog feces on the side of a house and shed in the 400 block of Stockton Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
YPD arrests 3, finds loaded guns during Youngstown traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Police arrested three people Tuesday after reports said officers found three guns in a car they were in during a traffic stop on the South Side.
PSP Update: Missing Mercer man found safe
Walter Gramsky, 51, is missing from the first block of Avalon Court in Mercer, Pennsylvania.
Former Armstrong County police officer accused of inappropriately touching teen at birthday party
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former Armstrong County police officer is facing criminal charges tonight. William Rapone II is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at a birthday party in Westmoreland County last year. On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., find out from police why it took so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges filed against three Western PA men involved in drug trafficking
Charges have been filed against three Western Pennsylvania men after an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. In a release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro
Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
beavercountyradio.com
The Best of Beaver County for August 18, 2022 is KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours
(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
One dead after Fayette County bar fight
A bar fight in Fayette County left one man dead overnight. Uniontown Police say one man was shot and killed following a fight at the VFW on Main Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed in Cecil Township house fire
CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Washington County.Two homes went up in flames along Swihart Road in Cecil Township just after 5:30 a.m., killing 81-year-old Rose Churray."We loved her so much. Every time we said goodbye, we would say, 'I love you,'" said Churray's neighbor Caroline Graettinger.Caroline and Tim Graettinger said they saw their neighbor just two days ago, not knowing it would be the last time. "It's awful," said Caroline. "I've never experienced anything [like] this kind of loss. I hope and pray that she was asleep and didn't know."Cecil...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trial begins for Westmoreland probation officer accused of official oppression
A Derry Township man told jurors in Westmoreland County court Tuesday that his female probation officer threatened to send him to jail if he broke off their sexual relationship. Paul Barsoum testified during the first day in the trial of Mary Jo Borelli that he believed his pretrial release would...
Altercation between Lyft driver, passenger ends in fatal shooting
An Allegheny County man was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night. The Tribune-Review reported that a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. Police said the driver parked at a...
‘Change the narrative’: A new crew of ‘interrupters’ aims to curb the violence in McKeesport
A driver of a white hatchback rolled down the window and stuck his head out into the hot August air. “Another shooting?” he asked, nonchalant, as if he had just requested the score of a youth baseball game or inquired about the likelihood of rain. Yellow tape was strung between a stop sign and a […] The post ‘Change the narrative’: A new crew of ‘interrupters’ aims to curb the violence in McKeesport appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
Flames rip through Cecil Township home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Cecil Township has been severely damaged by a fire.According to Washington County dispatchers, the home along Swihart Road went up in flames just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.Significant damage to the home was visible.It's unclear if anyone has been injured or what sparked the flames.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Person hit by train in California Borough, taken to area hospital
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in California Borough on Tuesday. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Union Street and 1st Street at around 9:15 p.m. for the incident.
Allegheny County Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Courthouse was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” after a bomb threat Monday, Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs told Channel 11. Downs said an anonymous call came in Monday morning that there was a bomb inside the courthouse. About 250...
Comments / 0