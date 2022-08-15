ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monaca, PA

explore venango

State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
wbut.com

Grove City Police Looking For Suspect That Spread Dog Feces

Police are asking for help determining the person or people responsible for criminal mischief last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, sometime between 11 p.m. last Wednesday (8/10) and noon Thursday someone smeared dog feces on the side of a house and shed in the 400 block of Stockton Avenue.
GROVE CITY, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Monaca, PA
Beaver, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Best of Beaver County for August 18, 2022 is KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours

(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman killed in Cecil Township house fire

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Washington County.Two homes went up in flames along Swihart Road in Cecil Township just after 5:30 a.m., killing 81-year-old Rose Churray."We loved her so much. Every time we said goodbye, we would say, 'I love you,'" said Churray's neighbor Caroline Graettinger.Caroline and Tim Graettinger said they saw their neighbor just two days ago, not knowing it would be the last time. "It's awful," said Caroline. "I've never experienced anything [like] this kind of loss. I hope and pray that she was asleep and didn't know."Cecil...
CECIL TOWNSHIP, PA
PublicSource

‘Change the narrative’: A new crew of ‘interrupters’ aims to curb the violence in McKeesport

A driver of a white hatchback rolled down the window and stuck his head out into the hot August air. “Another shooting?” he asked, nonchalant, as if he had just requested the score of a youth baseball game or inquired about the likelihood of rain. Yellow tape was strung between a stop sign and a […] The post ‘Change the narrative’: A new crew of ‘interrupters’ aims to curb the violence in McKeesport appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flames rip through Cecil Township home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Cecil Township has been severely damaged by a fire.According to Washington County dispatchers, the home along Swihart Road went up in flames just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.Significant damage to the home was visible.It's unclear if anyone has been injured or what sparked the flames.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
CECIL TOWNSHIP, PA

