Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
News 6 political expert previews Florida primary election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Candidates are making their final push to voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to preview some of the key races, including the Democratic primary for governor.
click orlando
Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out
ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
click orlando
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ballots haven't even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
click orlando
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election. Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.
click orlando
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and near Interstate 95 shortly after...
click orlando
2 shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
click orlando
Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches in some states amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is...
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
Judge delays trial to February for Aiden Fucci, Florida teen accused of fatally stabbing classmate
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A judge announced Friday that he is giving Aiden Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for trial in a case that is sure to garner daily attention when it finally hits a courtroom, according to News 6 partner WJXT. Fucci, the St....
click orlando
Another round of late-day storms in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first half of the day will be on the drier side, but keep an eye to the sky if your plans take you outside later in the afternoon. Saturday will be sunny and dry through lunch with storm chances increasing closer to 2 p.m. The chance for storms goes up further late in the afternoon and early evening. The same timeline holds for Sunday.
click orlando
Tropical warnings across coast in Texas, Mexico have been discontinued
ORLANDO, Fla. – As of the latest NHC advisory, all the tropical warnings along the Texas/Mexico coast have been discontinued. The disturbance has moved inland over NE Mexico and the chance for development has ended. Heavy rain is still possible over Northeast Mexico and Southern Texas. On Friday the...
click orlando
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU – For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state law...
Comments / 0