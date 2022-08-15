One killed in head-on I-20 crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a head-on crash on IH-20 that happened around 3:50 pm on August 12th. Texas Department of Public Safety says that 82-year-old Granvil Lee Oden was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash report from Texas DPS revealed that a Freightliner truck was headed east on IH-20 when the driver, Jesus Castanon lost control and went across the center median and into westbound lanes slamming into 2 vehicles head-on.
Castanon was treated at a nearby hospital and later released, the driver of one of the vehicles wasn’t injured.
Unfortunately, 82-year-old Granvil Lee Oden of Lovington, NM was killed on impact and died at the scene.
