David Boreanaz Hypes SEAL Team Season 6, And Throws Back To The Day That Started It All

By Megan Behnke
 2 days ago
Fans are getting closer to finally being reunited with Bravo Team after what seems like an eternity. It's been months since SEAL Team ’s explosive Season 5 finale , and many are eager to learn what's next. In the meantime, David Boreanaz has been sharing sweet behind-the-scenes pics. Back in June, Boreanaz shared a fun BTS picture when Season 6 began filming but, now, he's throwing things back a ways while hyping up the upcoming season of the Paramount+ series.

David Boreanaz took to Instagram to tease how mind-blowing Season 6 of the military drama is going to be. And along with it, he posted a picture from the pilot episode, which debuted back in 2017. Check it out for yourself down below:

It has definitely been a wild ride for the actors but more so for their characters. Bravo Team has faced some harsh stuff while on their missions over the years. It’s also hard to believe that the team is now headed into the sixth season, which sounds like it will be even crazier than what we've seen in the past. There isn’t any word on when the season will premiere but, hopefully, the cast will keep these posts coming, whether they're BTS pictures or more throwbacks.

When Paramount+ renewed SEAL Team for a sixth season , the streamer also announced a movie based on the show (along with more NCIS ) . However, details on the film are still being kept under wraps. This includes whether or not it'll actually focus on the characters we know or a new team entirely. Regardless, if the action hits as hard as it does on the show, fans should be more than delighted by it.

Early on, it appeared that Season 6 of SEAL Team w ould be without one of its main stars . Max Thieriot, who portrays Clay Spenser, is now starring in his new CBS series Fire Country , which is slated to premiere on the network this fall. Naturally, fans were curious as to whether Thieriot's Clay would return to the fray. Thankfully, it was reported in May that Thieriot would jump back into action for the sixth season .

It's exciting and nerve-wracking to think about what will happen in the sixth season. Season 5 ended with the team being ambushed, and things weren't looking good. Knowing Bravo Team, they will be able to get through it, but there are sure to be some lasting effects from the ordeal. I'm really hoping that no one dies, as I'm still not over Full Metal’s death. In the meantime, David Boreanaz's photos should be just the comfort food worried fans like myself need.

Watch all five seasons of SEAL Team now on Paramount+ with use of a subscription , and be on the lookout for Season 6! While you wait for new episodes, check out the best shows streaming on Paramount+ to keep you occupied as well as CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what’s premiering in the coming months!

