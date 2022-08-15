Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Ames community members help relocate family who lost everything in blaze
AMES, Iowa — On Sunday night, a fire erupted in the Elliott's family home in Ames. None of the family members were home at the time, but theirsix pets perished in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. "Flames were just coming out all over. There...
KCCI.com
Iowa community keeps 143,000 pounds of items out of the landfill
AMES, Iowa — Ames managed to raise more than $49,000 by selling things students ordinarily throw away. The city of Ames and Iowa State University held the sale from July 29 to Aug. 6. The sale consisted of items donated by students that — many times — would have...
visitmasoncityiowa.com
How to Experience River City in Des Moines this Summer
Located in the heart of North Central Iowa, Mason City boasts a rich musical heritage. A hometown boy who made it big, composer Meredith Willson gave Mason City the nickname “River City” in his Broadway musical The Music Man, which he wrote as a valentine to his hometown.
KGLO News
DNR fines Mason City Community School District $8000 for illegal construction discharges into Winnebago River
MASON CITY — The Mason City Community School District has been fined $8000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for illegal discharges into the Winnebago River as part of the high school campus fieldhouse and natatorium construction project. According to an administrative consent order, the DNR says they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Six pets die in Ames house fire
AMES, Iowa — A house in Ames is severely damaged after a fire engulfed the structure Sunday, according to the Ames Fire Department. Six pets died in the fire. Ames firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1202 Garfield Ave. When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy flames and smoke...
KELOLAND TV
Sheriff: Iowa woman died due to multiple dog bites; Dogs euthanized
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries on Monday, authorities said. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Following SUV/Semi Accident Tuesday In Jefferson
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Elm and Lincoln Way Streets at approximately 1:40 p.m. Their investigation found a 2021 Toyota Venza, driven by Sherry Graven of Jefferson, was traveling northbound on Elm when it was struck by a 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, operated by Randy Wilson of Gowrie, as the semi attempted to change lanes. The Graven vehicle was forced off the roadway and sustained an estimated $1,500 in damages. Only $500 in damage was reported to the Wilson truck and trailer. Wilson was cited for unsafe passing.
977thebolt.com
Curlew man arrested for railroad theft in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a theft of railroad materials in the area. “On June 12th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s was contacted by the Union Pacific Railroad to report a theft of railroad materials out of Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard, Iowa. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Shayne Brodersen (56) of Curlew, lowa. Brodersen was charged with Theft 2nd Degree – D Felony. On August 8th, 2022, The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brodersen’s residence in rural Curlew, Iowa. Items were seized from the search warrant as evidence from Brodersen’s residence. Brodersen was also arrested on a valid Pocahontas County warrant stemming from this investigation. Brodersen was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourfortdodge.com
Former Fort Dodge Shopping Center Is Sold
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) A staple of downtown Fort Dodge for decades has been sold to an out of state company. to Jamerson Group Corp based out of Conyers, Georgia, that’s according to details available through the Webster County Assessor’s office. Selling far under a third of its current assessed value of nearly $750,000.00.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State commit J.J. Kohl receives significant ratings boost
Iowa State’s 2023 quarterback commit J.J. Kohl received a significant boost in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings Tuesday evening. The Ankeny quarterback is now rated as a 0.9517 out of a possible 1.0000 on the 247 Composite scale, making him the No. 2 prospect in the state and No. 10 quarterback in the nation.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested for burglarizing comic book store
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing items from a comic book store. Jessica Elbert, 35, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after authorities said she entered Now and Then Comics after business hours on May 30 carrying a duffle bag and wearing gloves and a face covering.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Released Additional Information On A Roll-Over Accident In Sac County
Authorities have released additional information on a single vehicle roll-over accident in Sac County. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 8:21 a.m., the Sac County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched half a mile north of Highway 175 on Otter Ave. just east of Lake View. According to law enforcement, a 1997 Ford Explorer operated by a minor was traveling south on Otter Ave. when she lost control and entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times. The Explorer came to rest on the driver’s side, and the minor who was wearing a seatbelt was able to get out of the vehicle on her own. She was later transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
KIMT
Sentencing set over death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date has now been set over the death of a Mason City bicyclist. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, will be sentenced on September 26 after taking a plea deal over the death of James Powell. Court documents state Skiye had a blood alcohol content of .222 when he was driving the pickup truck that hit Powell on June 5, 2021.
977thebolt.com
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
iheart.com
Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released a statement after the death of a student. A body was found at an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue yesterday (Wednesday). An Autopsy willb e performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. The individual's name has not been released. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
National Qualifier and Big 12 Champion Transferring to Iowa
Brody Teske, a four-time state champion out of Fort Dodge High School, is now moving on to his third college wrestling program. As he announced on his Instagram, one of the greatest wrestlers in Iowa high school history is transferring to the University of Iowa. As a prep, Teske compiled...
weareiowa.com
Vandalism investigation underway near Story City
Police say shots were fired at the lock on a door near Forty and Eight Cabin. However, police believe this is an isolated act of vandalism.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony county after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
Ames PD release name of ISU student found dead in apartment
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department has released the name of the Iowa State University student who was found dead at an apartment complex. Emma Timmer, 20, of Ames has been identified as the student who was found dead at the 425 Welch Ave. apartments on Wednesday. According to the police department, Emma lived […]
Comments / 0