NYC congestion pricing: With environmental assessment released, here’s what happens next
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Now that the MTA has released the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, residents will have multiple opportunities to comment on the document before the federal government decides to approve the project or require additional study. The comprehensive report outlines the...
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
MTA Study Finds Congestion Pricing Will Flood Cross Bronx With Cars, Pollution
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Congestion pricing could lead to drivers flooding the Cross Bronx Expressway as drivers steer clear of tolls — leading to congestion and pollution. An MTA study finds congestion pricing would result in 4,000 additional vehicles, including 700 trucks a day, would drive on the Cross Bronx at Macombs Road to avoid paying tolls to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.
Transit advocate on the argument for congestion pricing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Danny Pearlstein of the transit advocacy group Riders Alliance joined PIX11 News on Monday to break down proposed congestion pricing plans for New York, and how the idea could lead to less crowded streets, more robust public transportation, and a cleaner city. “We need to keep down the fares in transit, […]
NY1
Congestion pricing will add vehicles, pollution to the Bronx: study
An upcoming toll on driving into Manhattan’s busiest streets aims to cut the number of pollutant-spewing vehicles and clean the air. But an MTA study on the effects of the toll concludes that Bronx residents would get the brunt of the bad — more congestion and polluted air.
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities. […]
Officials claim city's 'congestion pricing' plan could cost commuters thousands of more dollars
Local leaders are speaking out against the city’s congestion pricing plan, which they say could affect drivers who would have to pay thousands of dollars more each year once the plan goes into effect.
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
The Tide Has Turned Against Open Streets
Winnie Hu reports for the New York Times about the slow retreat of New York City’s Open Streets initiative:. The city’s Open Streets initiative, which bans or restricts traffic at designated hours up to seven days a week year-round, became one of the few bright spots during the pandemic. But two and a half years later, this ambitious experiment has turned out to be much harder to maintain than expected.
Demanding justice: Transit workers, mom rally for subway cleaner brutally beaten
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone. He was working on what was supposed to be his day off at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
Destination Nostrand – Street Fest along Brooklyn’s Nostrand Avenue
Along Nostrand Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Prospect Place in Brooklyn. Show up and support all that makes the area great. Its local cultural institutions, small businesses and more + Get to meet Carl Banks of the NY Giants!. Featuring:. Sound stage with DJ sets, and jazz and steel bands,...
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
‘Defund the Police’ Rep. Bowman sees 30% violent crime spike in Northern Bronx
This is the third part of a Fox News Digital series about “defund the police” politicians and crime in the areas they represent. Read the first two parts here and here. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who has repeatedly called for defunding the police, has seen skyrocketing crime in the Northern Bronx part of his district.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
DIB Development Group Acquires Sunset Park Industrial Building For $19.9 Million
DIB Development Group (DDG), a NYC-based international real estate group, has acquired a four-story commercial and industrial building at 5714 1st Avenue located in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, Brooklyn for $19.9 million. The property consists of a mix of industrial and commercial tenants within approximately 100,000 sq. ft., over...
Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx
A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Threatened Bronx Store Clerk During Robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are seeking to identify a man...
