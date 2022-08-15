Read full article on original website
Lawrence will bring its soul-pop show to the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — The up-and-coming brother-sister duo Lawrence will perform for the first time at the New York State Fair next weekend. The soul-pop band fronted by siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence will play the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28. The eight-piece group is riding the popularity from its recent hit “Don’t Lose Sight,” boosted by performances on Jimmy Kimmel’s and Stephen Colbert’s late-night television shows as well as at the Coachella music festival.
cnycentral.com
Here's what to expect one week ahead of The 2022 Great New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just one week away and vendors are getting ready for the 13-day event. Security is top of mind for many. The Interim State Fair Director says there will be enhanced security this year with wands upon entry. Off-duty police officers are allowed to be armed, unlike in previous years.
Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?
"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?" It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)
CARS・
NASCAR at Watkins Glen International 2022: Where to get the cheapest last-minute tickets
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series comes to Upstate New York for the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 21 (8/21/2022) at the Watkins Glen International race course. It’s the capstone race on a weekend that includes the Arca Menards series on Friday and the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday. The stands are looking packed, but the good news is there’s still a limited number of tickets left at standard admission prices. Plus, you can get tickets even cheaper from resellers online, like StubHub, SeatGeek and others.
Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
See where in Central New York home sellers are cashing in the most right now (list, map)
Syracuse suburbs dominate the list of places where home sellers in Central New York are getting the most over their asking prices right now, according to the latest ZIP code data from Redfin, a national real estate firm. The list includes ZIP codes in Cicero, Camillus, DeWitt, Fayetteville, North Syracuse,...
Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone
Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili
CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday. The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful. This is a developing […]
A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents
The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
New marijuana processing facility could bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As farmers grow legal cannabis, the product will then be taken to licensed processors, where products like gummies and edibles will be made. On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first 15 legal marijuana processors in New York, NOWAVE on Buell Road being one of them, with a new facility currently […]
There are 28 new free library boxes around NY community gardens now
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand book access and build community by installing actual library boxes across the world, where people can take a title and leave one in there. The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), yet another nonprofit organization, this one seeking to...
newyorkupstate.com
Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
WHEC TV-10
Spotted Lanternfly infestation in Upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. Elected officials are raising the alarm on the presence of Spotted Lanternflies in Upstate New York. In a press release, Senator Chuck Schumer called on the USDA to “deploy funds already secured” for combating the invasive species in the state. He also announced a push for $22 million in additional aid to reduce risk for New York wineries and other areas of tourism.
Syracuse.com
