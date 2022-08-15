Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Lake Charles mayor gives update on city’s hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Laura changed so much in Lake Charles. Thursday, Mayor Nic Hunter gave an update on the city’s recovery to the LaStem Advisory Council. “And for us to be where we are today is miraculous, but it...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory rescinded in West Oak Lane area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory affecting customers in the West Oak Lane area has been rescinded, the City of Lake Charles said. The advisory was issued following a temporary disruption of service that was necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Blast and Vac Car Wash investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An arrest was made in connection with the burglary at the Blast and Vac Car Wash, according to the Westlake Police Department. Jacob Alan Montgomery of Westlake was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Theft of a Dollar Machine Reader, Westlake Police said.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Governor, DOTD officials commemorate completion of I-10 widening project
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and DOTD head Shawn Wilson were in Sulphur Friday morning to discuss the completion of the project to widen I-10 between Cities Service Highway and the 210 interchange. “These kind of milestones are important because, when you make progress you need to...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory rescinded in Sulphur
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory for the City of Sulphur in the affected areas from Maplewood Drive to Oakley Drive and Palermo Drive to Sylvan Oaks Drive has been rescinded, Sulphur City Hall said. Water samples were tested by the Louisiana Department of Health and tested negative...
KPLC TV
Dedication held for I-10 widening through Sulphur
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - State officials gathered in Sulphur Friday to cut the ribbon on the $45.5 million widening project on I-10 in Sulphur. I-10 was widened from three to four lanes between I-210 and La. Hwy 108, a project started in January 2020. The Maple Fork Bridges were also replaced, and new drainage, median barriers and striping were put into place.
KPLC TV
Merryville opens new Community Park
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Merryville has announced the opening of its new Community Park. The park is located by the town’s community center on 3024 S Pine St. The town issued a big thank you to Senator Mike Reese and State Representative Dewith Carrier for helping get the grant money for the playground equipment. The town also thanked Alderwomen Sara Sellers for her dedication to the project over the past year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Elected officials express optimism for future at 17th Legisgator luncheon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Optimistic - that’s how state and federal lawmakers seem to feel at today’s Legisgator luncheon at L’Auberge Casino Resort. As the second anniversary of Hurricane Laura approaches, leaders are hopeful that better times are coming for the Lake Area. It can be...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2022. Isaac Benjamin Vega, 32, San Antonio: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia. Joe Jesse Miranda, 25, Humble: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Obstruction of justice. Jared Paul Ladart, 23, Monroe: Domestic...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
KPLC TV
West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes from Big Lake area
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - More than 80 mosquito samples statewide tested positive for West Nile virus this week, including one from Cameron Parish, parish officials say. The positive sample was collected from the Big Lake area. The area was sprayed with insecticide by a plane since the sample was collected, and will be sprayed by a truck Friday night, officials say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
CPSO: Pedestrian killed by intoxicated driver
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is behind bars for allegedly driving while intoxicated and striking and killing a pedestrian with his truck near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road. Mark E. Brock, 61, was traveling northbound at approximately 1:00 a.m. on August 20, when...
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies...
KPLC TV
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Pattern Sets in for the Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An increasingly rainy pattern will set in as we head into the week. Starting tomorrow, a dip in the jet stream approaches the area, as well as a frontal boundary that will stall just north of the area. The result will be chances for rain that really take off as the week goes on. On Monday, shower and storm activity may be more widespread for northern portions of the area, since they will be closer to an upper-level disturbance and the stalling front. With that being said, the air mass will remain very moist across the entire area, likely resulting in shower development moving off the Gulf in the morning, as well as storm development from the Sea breeze as well. As we head overnight Monday, we will lose our daytime heating, but with the frontal boundary still nearby and lots of moisture left, a few isolated showers will likely stick around.
KPLC TV
Greater St. Mary’s hosts back to school community fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Greater St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted its back to school community fair providing free food, backpacks with school supplies and hair cuts for boys. The missionary said the event was intended to help parents and students in need of support as students are...
KPLC TV
Three charged with first-degree murder in W. LaGrange Street homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men were charged with murder in connection with a double murder onW. LaGrange Street in April. Miguel Angel Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro-Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, were each indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KPLC TV
We Continue a Wet & Stormy Pattern
We had widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The Lake Charles Regional Airport had about a half an inch of rain. Our “Umbrellacast” says you may get wet this afternoon. A 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy for today. We hit 90° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat index hit 101 degrees mid-afternoon. 88° is ahead today. Today’s record is 102. Deridder hit 92 yesterday. 90 for Oakdale, 89 Jennings, 91 Dequincy & Sulphur. Our average high for mid-August is 93. HD Radar shows active weather in the northern Gulf. Today looks to have a mix of sun and clouds again with some passing clouds. Futurecast is showing rain adding up late this afternoon and more widespread Saturday.
KPLC TV
New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details about the crop duster that crashed near Cheneyville on August 2, 2022, which caused the death of its pilot, William Gill Pias. While this report does not list a cause for the crash, it outlines witness...
Comments / 0