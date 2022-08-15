Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville now offering dine-in service
Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location. (Courtesy Motor City Pizza) Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location on Aug. 10. The restaurant, located at 1425 FM 407, Ste. 600, now offers full dine-in service and a bar. Motor City Pizza offers authentic Detroit-style pizza and has expanded its menu to include pasta, sandwiches, soup and additional salads. Motor City Pizza expanded hours now include lunch service Wednesday through Sunday. 972-654-6276. www.motorcitypizzatx.com.
Friendship, community are key for Grapevine Area Women’s Club
Members (left to right) Linda Springer, Ann Heape, Kathy Holliday, Carol Vandiver, Kristy McPherson, Jana Fisher, Mary Ellen Thomas and Judy Moist help women in the club create friendships. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Book club, ladies night out, wine tasting and mahjong—the Grapevine Area Women’s Club has a little bit...
Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opens office in Fort Worth
Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened its new office at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. (Courtesy Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy) Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened Aug. 1 at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. The office recently expanded after relocating from 1211 S. Main St., Ste. 300, Keller. Counselors and therapists on staff offer services to individuals and families. They specialize in trauma and addiction and also offer life coaching. Play therapy is expected to be added. 817-201-2444. www.hopefulharbor.com.
Project to bring about 216 senior housing units to McKinney
A new project in Craig Ranch is proposing 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project that would develop about 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres northeast of the Craig Ranch Corporate Center. The project site is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a McKinney real estate agent
TEXAS, USA — Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other. Chanthakoummane, now...
Lewisville City Council holds public hearing for potential senior living community
Lewisville City Council held a public hearing for consideration of a new senior living community during its Aug. 15 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Lewisville City Council held a public hearing for consideration of a new senior living community during its Aug. 15 meeting. The subject property, located at...
What’s Developing: It’s Fairview Time to Add to Collin County’s Residential Growth
It’s Fairview‘s turn to grow. Most of the cities in Collin County have experienced a torrent of residential development. Now, the town of Fairview — an 8.7-square-mile space tucked between Allen’s northern side and McKinney’s southern border — is set to grow with a major apartment community in the works.
Wylie Approves Jericho Village, a $7M Housing Complex to Help Collin County Homeless
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t afford a home, and the civic leaders of a Collin County suburb are taking action. The Wylie City Council approved in March a rezoning to allow for Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based, urban housing complex at 511 Brown St. Construction of the $7 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
McKinney eatery Rye Craft Food & Drink closes 'indefinitely' following fire
Rye Craft Food & Drink saw fire damage after a blaze broke out in an alley in downtown McKinney on Aug, 15. (Courtesy McKinney Fire Department) Rye Craft Food & Drink has closed “indefinitely” after being damaged during a fire, according to a message on the business’s phone line.
Dallas Observer
Late Summer Round-Up: Opening and Closings in the Dallas Restaurant Scene
We're more than halfway through August — the weekend, or perhaps the happy hour, of summer. And as has been the trend for the past year now, many restaurants have opened up in Dallas and others have closed. The Dallas Morning News reported that Imoto, a fine dining Asian...
Firehouse Subs sets opening month for new Plano location
A new Firehouse Subs location is expected to open in Plano in September. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is slated to open in September at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant was slated to be completed in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.firehousesubs.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘I Hope They See Themselves': Artist Painting McKinney Silos Says Mural Could Be Done By End of Month
One of the largest works of art in North Texas is being painted right now in McKinney. For weeks, people have watched a mural come to life on the city's historic silos. On Friday night, a crowd gathered to grub, play guitar and gaze. “I hope they see themselves. That's...
Rodeo Goat now open on Preston Road in Frisco
Rodeo Goat opened in Frisco this summer. (Courtesy Rodeo Goat) Rodeo Goat’s biggest location for its one-of-a-kind burgers opened in early August at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. Featured burgers include...
KXII.com
Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open. If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete. There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m....
dallasexpress.com
Texas Woman Returns Home After Year in Hospital
A North Texas mother of three has been released from the hospital after battling COVID-related issues for over a year. Jazmin Kirkland spent 370 days in medical institutions undergoing a series of treatments to combat the illness she contracted while on a family vacation in August 2021. When Jazmin Kirkland...
KXII.com
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
Dallas ISD working to increase college admission rates for graduates
Dallas ISD officials said the district's goal for the 2024-25 school year is to have 67% of all graduating students enrolled in two-year or four-year colleges. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD is expanding its College and Career Advising Program in an effort to encourage more students to seek higher education...
Frisco City Council tables highway zoning request for land off Dallas North Tollway
A 75.8-acre plot of land on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway is zoned for agricultural uses. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco City Council members tabled an ordinance that would rezone a 75.8-acre plot of land from agriculture to highway during an Aug. 16 meeting. The item was...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0