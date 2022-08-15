ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds

The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
Preseason top 25 power ranking includes Michigan football near the top

While some have decried Michigan football as being a one-year wonder, considering it’s the winningest program in all of college football, that seems a bit short-sighted. Of course, saying ‘national championship or bust’ would be a bit hyperbolic, as the Wolverines haven’t quite gotten there in the recent era, though last year, it got close, getting to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
One College Football Team Has 6 Games vs. Ranked Teams

A number of schools have challenging schedules for the upcoming college football season, and Mississippi State is one of them. The preseason AP top 25 was released earlier today, and the Bulldogs have the most games against teams in the rankings with six. There are 10 programs scheduled to face five ranked teams.
College football separation from NCAA discussed by College Football Playoff Board of Managers, per report

College football could undergo a major change in the future in regards to its relationship with the NCAA. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the Board of Managers discussed the possibility of college football being governed outside of the NCAA in the future. As to what that could entail down the line, there were not many details and the discussion was brief. However, it’s the first time a sport discussed breaking away from the NCAA and operating under a different banner.
College Football 'could be governed outside of the NCCA as college representatives explore the idea of restructuring the sport'... in a move that could end its complicated format

Prominent decision-makers in college football reportedly met Monday to discuss the possibility of restructuring the sport and broached the idea of 'major college football potentially being governed outside of the NCAA,' according to ESPN. The idea was reportedly only discussed for about five minutes, but it's the first known discussion...
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team

Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
Ranking USC football’s top-10 transfers ahead of 2022 season

After the NCAA instated a one-time transfer exemption rule change last April that allows any Division I athlete to transfer without having to sit out a season or lose a year of eligibility, along with the institution of Name, Image and Likeness rules, an unprecedented marketplace was created for team-building in college football.
Todd McShay ranks Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of 2022 college football season

The 2023 NFL Draft is a ways away, but Todd McShay of ESPN has turned his eyes to next April. With a bevy of fantastic quarterbacks and ferocious defensive talents, McShay crafted his Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2022 college football season, and it’s filled with athletes brimming with potential. From Alabama teammates Bryce Young and Will Anderson to SEC rivals like Jalen Carter of Georgia, there were some wonderfully difficult choices to make.
