Read full article on original website
Related
Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds
The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
Preseason top 25 power ranking includes Michigan football near the top
While some have decried Michigan football as being a one-year wonder, considering it’s the winningest program in all of college football, that seems a bit short-sighted. Of course, saying ‘national championship or bust’ would be a bit hyperbolic, as the Wolverines haven’t quite gotten there in the recent era, though last year, it got close, getting to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
One College Football Team Has 6 Games vs. Ranked Teams
A number of schools have challenging schedules for the upcoming college football season, and Mississippi State is one of them. The preseason AP top 25 was released earlier today, and the Bulldogs have the most games against teams in the rankings with six. There are 10 programs scheduled to face five ranked teams.
College Football Playoff announces where title game will be held in 2026
The goal for every major player in college football is to end up playing in the college football playoff championship game. This year the contest will be held in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, the home of last years Super Bowl champion Rams. The 2024 championship game was set for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top returning Section III girls volleyball players, ranked by 2021 stats
The top returning girls volleyball players who led Section III in stats during the 2021 season. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Joel Klatt releases his preseason top 10 CFB rankings
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has named his preseason top 10 teams ahead of the 2022 college football season. Klatt’s top three is the same as the consensus around college football, but he does have an interesting top 10. College football media and coaches have consistently ranked...
College football separation from NCAA discussed by College Football Playoff Board of Managers, per report
College football could undergo a major change in the future in regards to its relationship with the NCAA. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the Board of Managers discussed the possibility of college football being governed outside of the NCAA in the future. As to what that could entail down the line, there were not many details and the discussion was brief. However, it’s the first time a sport discussed breaking away from the NCAA and operating under a different banner.
College Football 'could be governed outside of the NCCA as college representatives explore the idea of restructuring the sport'... in a move that could end its complicated format
Prominent decision-makers in college football reportedly met Monday to discuss the possibility of restructuring the sport and broached the idea of 'major college football potentially being governed outside of the NCAA,' according to ESPN. The idea was reportedly only discussed for about five minutes, but it's the first known discussion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
REPORT: "Major College Football" Leaders "Mulling" Over Leaving the NCAA
Could we see a major overhaul in the governance of college football?
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
247Sports
Ranking USC football’s top-10 transfers ahead of 2022 season
After the NCAA instated a one-time transfer exemption rule change last April that allows any Division I athlete to transfer without having to sit out a season or lose a year of eligibility, along with the institution of Name, Image and Likeness rules, an unprecedented marketplace was created for team-building in college football.
Todd McShay ranks Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of 2022 college football season
The 2023 NFL Draft is a ways away, but Todd McShay of ESPN has turned his eyes to next April. With a bevy of fantastic quarterbacks and ferocious defensive talents, McShay crafted his Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2022 college football season, and it’s filled with athletes brimming with potential. From Alabama teammates Bryce Young and Will Anderson to SEC rivals like Jalen Carter of Georgia, there were some wonderfully difficult choices to make.
Section III girls soccer players poll: Which opposing player do you most fear with ball?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is home to plenty of great soccer players. We polled 24 girls players from all around the section to see who they think are the most dangerous players with the ball at their feet ahead of the 2022 season.
Section III boys soccer players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 43 Section III boys soccer teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for soccer begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0