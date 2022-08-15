ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties

The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
wvtm13.com

Wetter Wednesday: several rounds of showers and storms

Occasional periods of showers and some thunderstorms are likely across central Alabama today. Check out the video for the latest forecast. August thunderstorms have a reputation for being rough, heavy and sporadic: tremendous rain and wind in spots while others stay perfectly dry and calm. Wednesday's wet weather does not...
Alt 101.7

Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather at times this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been an active evening, with storms moving southeast across the area, producing gusty winds and intense lightning. We continue to track scattered cells near the I-59/20 corridor and this activity will push south of our area by midnight, with clearing overnight; lows will be near 70º. There may be some patchy fog around in the morning, but this will quickly give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Most areas will be dry tomorrow, with a small chance for a passing storm in the evening, mainly in areas to the north. The chance for rain and storms will diminish again Tuesday night, with lows near 70º. Plan on a hot afternoon, with highs near 91º.
wvtm13.com

Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
wbap.com

Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
James Spann
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
wtvy.com

Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
AL.com

UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year

A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
