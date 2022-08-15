Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday across south Alabama
A few strong to severe storms will again be possible across south and south-central Alabama on Wednesday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has all of south Alabama in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. A Level 1 (or marginal) risk means that...
Heat advisory for southwest Alabama on Tuesday; strong storms possible too
The combination of heat and humidity could push the “feels like” temperature to concerning levels today in parts of southwest Alabama. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a heat advisory for several counties that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The...
wvtm13.com
Wetter Wednesday: several rounds of showers and storms
Occasional periods of showers and some thunderstorms are likely across central Alabama today. Check out the video for the latest forecast. August thunderstorms have a reputation for being rough, heavy and sporadic: tremendous rain and wind in spots while others stay perfectly dry and calm. Wednesday's wet weather does not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather at times this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been an active evening, with storms moving southeast across the area, producing gusty winds and intense lightning. We continue to track scattered cells near the I-59/20 corridor and this activity will push south of our area by midnight, with clearing overnight; lows will be near 70º. There may be some patchy fog around in the morning, but this will quickly give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Most areas will be dry tomorrow, with a small chance for a passing storm in the evening, mainly in areas to the north. The chance for rain and storms will diminish again Tuesday night, with lows near 70º. Plan on a hot afternoon, with highs near 91º.
wvtm13.com
Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
wbap.com
Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
Tuscaloosa Area Leaders Again Call for DCH To Partner with UA or UAB
Leaders in Tuscaloosa County once again called for DCH to move fully or partially under the umbrella of either the University of Alabama or the UAB Health System to improve conditions at its three hospitals and guarantee their long-term survival. The comments came Wednesday from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Probate...
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
Check out a rare albino hummingbird spotted in Alabama and shared by James Spann
A rare albino hummingbird was recently spotted in an Alabama backyard. A photo taken of the bird in Chelsea by Jim & Suzette Lowrey shows the white bird sharing a feeder with a wasp. The photo was shared by meteorologist James Spann. Hummingbird central says that albino hummingbirds feature white...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants which produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than one hundred Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
‘Even my own mother went up it’: Tuscaloosa grain elevator demolished
With the demolition of the Tuscaloosa grain elevator completed, locals reflect on the structure's legacy as a popular trespassing spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year
A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
University of Alabama to Begin Electrifying Its Crimson Ride Bus Fleet
The University of Alabama will spend $10 million, including nearly $8 million in federal grant money, to begin electrifying its Crimson Ride fleet of buses, the school announced Wednesday. Adam Jones, a spokesperson for the University, said the bus service gives around 2 million rides to students and visitors to...
Tennessee Valley shook by Magnitude 2.7 earthquake
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 0