Read full article on original website
Related
Section III volleyball players poll: Opposing player you least want to see going up for spike?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is filled with talented volleyball players. We asked girls and boys players from around the section which players they least want to see going up for a spike. After talking with 23 players, here’s what they had to say:
Section III boys soccer players poll: Which opposing player do you most fear with ball?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with talented boys soccer players who strike fear in the hearts of their opponents when they have the ball at their feet.
Section III cross country runners poll: Which opposing runner has best kick?
Cicero, N.Y. — Some 60 boys and girls teams sent players to take part in the first-ever syracuse.com cross country media day on Tuesday. We asked one player from each team this question: Who is the opposing runner with the best kick?. Syracuse.com is ramping up its coverage of...
Section III volleyball coaches poll: Which opposing gym is toughest to play in?
Cicero, N.Y. — The fervor of fans combined with the quirks of gymnasiums can combine to turn high school volleyball courts into huge home team advantages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
Physicality, versatility the focuses for Syracuse football as season opener approaches
Syracuse, N.Y. — Walking the back of the end zone after a 1-on-1 rep Tuesday, cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut was shouting back toward the lines of his teammates, both defensive peers and wide receivers. “You’re the only receiver getting reps because you need ‘em,” Chestnut said....
Section III boys soccer players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 43 Section III boys soccer teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for soccer begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
The 8 players Syracuse football can’t afford to lose
Syracuse football’s 2022 starting lineups should look almost identical to last year’s. The Orange returns 17 starters from 2021, the most in the ACC. Included are a few who nearly left for the NFL draft but opted to return for another year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Axe: The most powerful man in college sports has deep ties to CNY (Q&A with Greg Sankey)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Greg Sankey may be one of the most powerful men in college sports, but that doesn’t get him any preferential treatment at one of Central New York’s most beloved eateries. He still waits in line for Doug’s Fish Fry, just like you.
Section III cross country runners take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (53 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 64 Section III boys and girls cross country teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
See where in Central New York home sellers are cashing in the most right now (list, map)
Syracuse suburbs dominate the list of places where home sellers in Central New York are getting the most over their asking prices right now, according to the latest ZIP code data from Redfin, a national real estate firm. The list includes ZIP codes in Cicero, Camillus, DeWitt, Fayetteville, North Syracuse,...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Mount Alumna Named Mrs. New York American
NEWBURGH – Mount Saint Mary College alumna Kate Boydston, a committed volunteer, wife, and mother, will travel to Las Vegas to represent New York state in the Mrs. American pageant on August 19th. Boydston won the title of Mrs. New York American 2022 on July 17 in Syracuse, N.Y....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
ACC Atlantic Division winner prediction, odds featuring Syracuse and our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC Atlantic division was very competitive in the 2021 season, and that shouldn’t change this fall. Clemson should be much improved from...
Conservative primary: Coretti, Abbott spar over abortion and other issues in NY Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Is Republican state Senate candidate Julie Abbott conservative enough for Conservative Party voters in Central New York? This month’s primary will provide an answer. Abbott is being challenged by Auburn lawyer Justin Coretti for the Conservative Party nomination to run in November against the incumbent, Democratic...
Cazenovia Country Club Swim Team takes first place
CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Aug. 6, Cazenovia Country Club (CCC) took home first place overall from the Syracuse Area Swim League’s (SASL) Annual Interclub Championship for the fifth year in a row. Nearly 160 swimmers, ages 4-17, competed in the championship meet at the Cavalry Club on Troop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot in stomach, foot near Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A woman was shot twice near Syracuse’s Skunk City Wednesday morning, police said. Around 11:37 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a woman was shot at the corner of West Onondaga and Dudley Streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When police arrived, they confirmed...
Carmelo Anthony working on TV series following his life, career
Syracuse basketball legend and NBA star Carmelo Anthony is working on docuseries following his life and career, according to a report from Deadline. The four-part series will chronicle Anthony’s childhood, basketball exploits and who he is today, Deadline says. The project promises the truth behind notable moments in Anthony’s career, some of which he has never spoken about publicly.
localsyr.com
WW: Why do I have symptoms of COVID but am testing negative?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At-home COVID-19 test kits are not going away anytime soon but are they always reliable?. Some people who have all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 don’t test positive right away. So why is that?. “That likelihood of that test being positive if you...
Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0