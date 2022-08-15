ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Mount Alumna Named Mrs. New York American

NEWBURGH – Mount Saint Mary College alumna Kate Boydston, a committed volunteer, wife, and mother, will travel to Las Vegas to represent New York state in the Mrs. American pageant on August 19th. Boydston won the title of Mrs. New York American 2022 on July 17 in Syracuse, N.Y....
NEWBURGH, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits

In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia Country Club Swim Team takes first place

CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Aug. 6, Cazenovia Country Club (CCC) took home first place overall from the Syracuse Area Swim League’s (SASL) Annual Interclub Championship for the fifth year in a row. Nearly 160 swimmers, ages 4-17, competed in the championship meet at the Cavalry Club on Troop...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Carmelo Anthony working on TV series following his life, career

Syracuse basketball legend and NBA star Carmelo Anthony is working on docuseries following his life and career, according to a report from Deadline. The four-part series will chronicle Anthony’s childhood, basketball exploits and who he is today, Deadline says. The project promises the truth behind notable moments in Anthony’s career, some of which he has never spoken about publicly.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

WW: Why do I have symptoms of COVID but am testing negative?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At-home COVID-19 test kits are not going away anytime soon but are they always reliable?. Some people who have all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 don’t test positive right away. So why is that?. “That likelihood of that test being positive if you...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
SYRACUSE, NY
