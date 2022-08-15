ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 2 days ago

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Watchhouse- Watchhouse Duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uu1DP_0hHfpZQi00
photo by Charlie Boss

One year to the day that Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) formally reintroduced themselves on their 2021 album Watchhouse, the ascendant roots music stars share a special surprise release: Watchhouse (Duo), a self-produced recording of Marlin and Frantz performing the most elemental possible arrangements of all nine songs from Watchhouse. You can see at The Ryman on September, 2 -3.

Take a listen here.

Greylan James – I Hope She Hears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ls8s2_0hHfpZQi00
photo from Greylan James

Celebrated writer and rising solo artist Greylan James is rounding out a collection of hard-hitting singles with the release of his debut EP, I Hope She Hears These, today, Friday, August 12.

“After writing songs for other country artists’ projects, I’m so excited to finally be putting out my own EP. These songs took a lot of living, heartbreak, alcohol, love, & time to create,” Greylan shared. “I think everyone can find themselves in one of these songs, and I’m glad they’re finally out of the vault and into the world.”

Take a listen here.

Jordan Davis- “Next Thing You Know”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZ1hF_0hHfpZQi00
photo from Jordan Davis

Davis shared his new track “Next Thing You Know” as a continuation of releases from his highly anticipated upcoming album. Written by Davis, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne, and Greylan James. Davis is set to headline back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium this fall (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time, and will join Luke Combs as direct support on The Middle of Somewhere Tour through December.

Take a listen here.

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uv1re_0hHfpZQi00
photo by Alyssa Gafkjen

Lainey delivers a retrospective coming of age ballad about young love with the brand new “Watermelon Moonshine.”  The song finds Lainey nostalgically reflecting on the dauntlessness of teenage love — and finds amusement in just how confidently unversed to the world she was at the time. “Watermelon Moonshine” is the second song available from Bell Bottom Country which will release on October 28.

Take a listen here.

Frank Ray – Getcha Some

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmc4T_0hHfpZQi00
photo by Joseph Llanes
Frank Ray says about this EP, “Getcha Some kind of feels like my introduction to the world so when putting this project together, I really wanted it to be representative of all of the facets of who I am—a family man, proud Hispanic, high-energy entertainer and a bit of a good time Charlie,” said Frank Ray. “Most importantly, I wanted to create something that would make people smile. I can’t wait to share these songs with the world and soak in those moments with the crowd.” Take a listen
here.

Julian Taylor – “Wide Awake”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfQU4_0hHfpZQi00
photo by Lisa MacIntosh

Americana/folk singer-songwriter Julian Taylor has released his new single, “Wide Awake” from his forthcoming album.

Says Julian of the thoughts behind the song, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life. I deal with feelings of regret. I know that what I think about has a lot to do with my own happiness and the energy that I put out into the world. I know that I am perfect in all of my imperfectness, and that everything that has happened needed to happen exactly the way that it did. Who I am and where I come from means so much because of the struggle that it took for my family to get here in the first place. What I have done and where my thoughts and actions have taken me is important because it has helped shape who I am and who I continue to become. We are interwoven and we are all so fortunate to be a part of the universal fabric of life. When I look at things that way, I am so grateful for everything and for everyone who has ever shown me love. I can only hope that I have repaid the favor in some way.”

Take a listen here.

Little Big Town – “Better Love”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCFDI_0hHfpZQi00
photo by Blair Getz Mezibov

LBT’s Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook wrote the confidently clever track alongside Tofer Brown and Audra Mae. “The attitude of this song is mischievous and lands squarely in Karen’s wheelhouse. It’s fun to sing, too,” Westbrook notes.

Take a listen here.

Steve Moakler – Make a Little Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIGaT_0hHfpZQi00
photo from Steve Moakler

Steve Moakler has released his 7th studio album Make A Little Room today, Friday, August 12. More than 15 years into his career, with a series of acclaimed albums, co-written hits and cross-country tours in the rear view, his new album Make A Little Room presents a recipe for something different.

“I’m so excited to get to celebrate this album in person with our audience…” Steve shared.  “I’ve been imagining it since we were in the studio. The songs feel really personal when they are written, but the live show is usually this cool moment when I realize how shared our experiences are and it all comes full circle.”

Take a listen here.

Parmalee – “Girl in Mine”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFtPL_0hHfpZQi00
photo by Joseph Llanes

Parmalee releases their next single “ Girl In Mine ,” the follow up to their back-to-back No. 1 hits. Since moving to town with their No. 1 hit “ Carolina.

“Girl In Mine” had fans hooked on the song after teasing it on TikTok. With more than 1.8 million TikTok views of frontman Matt singing the chorus, TikTok creators have mimicked the video and put their own spin on it.

Take a listen here.

Hank Snow – The Lost Souvenir Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbD83_0hHfpZQi00
photo from Hank Snow

Country Rewind Records has announced the release of Hank Snow – The Lost Souvenir Collection with Special Guest Artist Jimmie Snow . Country Rewind Records is proud to present a special collection of newly discovered recordings from “The Singing Ranger,” Hank Snow.

Take a listen here.

