Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
TMZ.com
New Video Shows Aqib Talib Near Gunman During Fatal Youth Football Shooting
Former NFL star Aqib Talib was just feet from the gunman -- allegedly his older brother, Yaqub Talib -- when a fight at a youth football game turned into a fatal shooting over the weekend, new video obtained by TMZ Sports shows. We've chosen not to publish the actual shooting,...
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the...
Awful Announcing
Witnesses claim Aqib Talib started brawl that led to shooting death of youth football coach
WFAA (ABC Dallas affiliate) has obtained new video of the moments before the deadly shooting. According to Lopez, “Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and white sneakers in the video is former NFL cornerback, Aqib Talib. They say he walked across the field first to the opposing side.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slain Texas Youth Football Coach Remembered As ‘Pillar of the Community’
A group of young football players in Texas are mourning the death of their beloved coach, who they saw fatally shot during a game on Saturday night. Mike Hickmon, 43, of Lancaster was killed following a disagreement between the coaching staff and the officiating crew, CBS News reported. Yaqub Salik...
footballscoop.com
Youth football coach fatally shot following argument
A youth football coach died Saturday night when an argument escalated into a senseless act of violence. Mike Hickmon, 43, succumbed to his wounds following a game involving the North Dallas United youth football organization. According to the Dallas Morning News, "In a video of the incident shared on social media, a man who is wearing a shirt that reads 'North Dallas United' is seen arguing with a referee. Several yards away, the video shows what appears to be a fight starting, and shortly afterward several gunshots can be heard."
Brother of former NFL star sought as suspect in Texas youth football game shooting
Authorities said the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is a person of interest in a shooting at a youth football game in Texas that occurred on Saturday that killed a coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game
A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of youth football coach turns himself in to police: Attorney
LANCASTER, Texas — The suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a man at a youth football game near Dallas turned himself in to authorities on Monday, his lawyer told ABC News. Police had identified Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, as a...
Brother of former NFL player turns himself in after slaying of youth coach: police
DALLAS — The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities. Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police...
Aqib Talib’s brother to turn himself in after youth football murder allegation
Aqib Talib put together a successful career as a cornerback in the NFL. He spent his 12 year career playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams. Throughout his career, he won a Super Bowl, was selected to an All-Pro team twice, and earned Pro Bowl honors five times. All in all, Talib was one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL during his career.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins "feeling good, ready to go" after COVID-19 absence
EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be back at practice Wednesday after missing several days with a COVID-19 infection.Cousins was sent home from practice Thursday after not feeling well."Just was feeling a little lousy and tested and I ended up going home, and then just needed the five days to recover and followed things from a distance," Cousins said at a Wednesday morning press conference.Now he's "feeling good, ready to go," he said.The veteran quarterback didn't miss much -- Friday was a "light practice" he said, Saturday was a travel day and Monday was an off day. Sunday...
Comments / 0