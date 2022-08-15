ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
footballscoop.com

Youth football coach fatally shot following argument

A youth football coach died Saturday night when an argument escalated into a senseless act of violence. Mike Hickmon, 43, succumbed to his wounds following a game involving the North Dallas United youth football organization. According to the Dallas Morning News, "In a video of the incident shared on social media, a man who is wearing a shirt that reads 'North Dallas United' is seen arguing with a referee. Several yards away, the video shows what appears to be a fight starting, and shortly afterward several gunshots can be heard."
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game

A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib’s brother to turn himself in after youth football murder allegation

Aqib Talib put together a successful career as a cornerback in the NFL. He spent his 12 year career playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams. Throughout his career, he won a Super Bowl, was selected to an All-Pro team twice, and earned Pro Bowl honors five times. All in all, Talib was one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL during his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins "feeling good, ready to go" after COVID-19 absence

EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be back at practice Wednesday after missing several days with a COVID-19 infection.Cousins was sent home from practice Thursday after not feeling well."Just was feeling a little lousy and tested and I ended up going home, and then just needed the five days to recover and followed things from a distance," Cousins said at a Wednesday morning press conference.Now he's "feeling good, ready to go," he said.The veteran quarterback didn't miss much -- Friday was a "light practice" he said, Saturday was a travel day and Monday was an off day. Sunday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

