Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
Heat advisory for southwest Alabama on Tuesday; strong storms possible too
The combination of heat and humidity could push the “feels like” temperature to concerning levels today in parts of southwest Alabama. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a heat advisory for several counties that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The...
Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
wvtm13.com
Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
wbrc.com
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Bryant-Denny booze, 1960 murder, loose-cow charges: Down in Alabama
We rarely pass up an opportunity to report on loose cattle in Alabama. Partly because it’s important to point out that the world still needs cowboys every now and then. Usually the stories have to do with a herd snarling interstate traffic. But here’s one that has landed a state lawmaker in a little trouble.
Tuscaloosa Area Leaders Again Call for DCH To Partner with UA or UAB
Leaders in Tuscaloosa County once again called for DCH to move fully or partially under the umbrella of either the University of Alabama or the UAB Health System to improve conditions at its three hospitals and guarantee their long-term survival. The comments came Wednesday from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Probate...
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
Check out a rare albino hummingbird spotted in Alabama and shared by James Spann
A rare albino hummingbird was recently spotted in an Alabama backyard. A photo taken of the bird in Chelsea by Jim & Suzette Lowrey shows the white bird sharing a feeder with a wasp. The photo was shared by meteorologist James Spann. Hummingbird central says that albino hummingbirds feature white...
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
A look at earthquakes in Alabama
Here in the Tennessee Valley, earthquakes don't occur every day but they are certainly not uncommon.
‘Even my own mother went up it’: Tuscaloosa grain elevator demolished
With the demolition of the Tuscaloosa grain elevator completed, locals reflect on the structure's legacy as a popular trespassing spot.
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants which produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than one hundred Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
wbrc.com
Missing Bibb Co. 18-year-old found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camya Shamir Toby has been found according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year
A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin
The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
