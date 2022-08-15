ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties

The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
ALABAMA STATE
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
North West
James Spann
wtvy.com

Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Bibb Co. 18-year-old found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camya Shamir Toby has been found according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like 'flu' for new school year

A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin

The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
ALABAMA STATE
