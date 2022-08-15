Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
NBA Trade Report: Thunder Center Mike Muscala Linked to Celtics?
Could the Boston Celtics look to trade for Mike Muscala at the trade deadline?
Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub
Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
NBA・
1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics
As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule
After coming within two wins of banner 18, the Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari while keeping the mainstays of their playoff rotation. While rumors of a potential trade for Kevin Durant persist, as currently constructed, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, view Boston as the betting ...
NBC Sports
How Celtics will honor Bill Russell during 2022-23 season
The Boston Celtics on Wednesday announced their plans to honor the legendary Bill Russell, who passed away on July 31 at age 88, during the 2022-23 NBA season. The first of two Bill Russell tribute games will take place on Opening Night when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Celtics, the night will consist of "a series of special activities" and the unveiling of a Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 “City Edition” uniform.
Who Is the Biggest Boston Celtics Killer of All Time?
Which opposing player, past or present, always seemed to give the Boston Celtics trouble? The post Who Is the Biggest Boston Celtics Killer of All Time? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns All-in on NBA Title Push
It isn't really a surprise to see the Phoenix Suns on any title contention list. After trading for Chris Paul, the Suns have managed to make a run to the 2021 NBA Finals and followed that effort with a 64-win regular season. The end product in both postseasons was disappointing,...
Sixers Land on NBA’s Christmas Day Slate in 2022
Every year, the NBA puts some of the league’s most popular teams on its Christmas Day slate. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they've found themselves playing on the big day just a couple of seasons ago. During the 2019-2020 run, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly on Christmas ...
Celtics set to host Bucks on Christmas Day
BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in...
NBC Sports
Latest Kevin Durant report suggests trade to Celtics isn't close
The Boston Celtics begin their regular season two months from now on Oct. 18. Will Kevin Durant be on their roster?. We've heard consistent chatter about the possibility of Durant coming to Boston since a late-July report that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in return for KD. The Nets reportedly rejected that offer, seeking Brown and Marcus Smart in any deal for their superstar forward.
Yardbarker
LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted A Photo
Antetokounmpo is currently playing for the Greece National Team. The 27-year-old is coming off playing his ninth season in the NBA, and he averaged 29.9 points per game. He also made the All-Star Game for the sixth season in a row. The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern...
NBA・
Sixers Expected to Open 2022-2023 NBA Season vs. Boston Celtics
The Philadelphia 76ers have become quite a popular team in recent years. Despite going through a rough patch known as “The Process,” which featured a lot of losing and a lack of stars on the roster, the Sixers eventually improved their brand. Now, Philadelphia has an MVP-caliber center in Joel ...
Celtics Hosting NBA's First Game of 2022-23 Season
After producing one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in the NBA's history, going from 11th in the Eastern Conference in mid-January to finishing two wins shy of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Celtics knew they couldn't rely on the status quo netting them banner 18. Instead, ...
Twins’ big trade deadline acquisition leaves game early after troubling signs
The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle at the trade deadline, but in just his third start, he was forced to leave the game early. The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline, but they will have to wait a bit longer to utilize him. After just three games with the Twins, Mahle left the game against the Kansas City Royals early with right shoulder fatigue.
FanSided
