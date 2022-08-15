Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
CNBC
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues
A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
rigzone.com
The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) has outlined that the Gulf of Mexico is in the midst of a pirate problem. According to the MSTA, on August 7, pirates onboard two speedboats boarded and robbed a manned semi-submersible drilling rig in the Bay of Campeche approximately 28nm north of Paraiso. The MSTA also notes that, on August 10, a vessel was approached by suspected pirates when transiting inbound to Puerto Dos Bocas.
Urgent warning issued to every Australian heading to Bali - after a traveller was fined $2664 for a single mistake
An Australian traveller has been slapped with a hefty fine for not declaring 'two egg and beef sausage McMuffins from McDonald's after bringing them back into the country from Bali. With the Australian government cracking down on foot-and-mouth-disease, the traveller, upon arriving from Bali to Australia, didn't declare the McMuffins...
My first-ever sleeper train experience was a 13-hour ride across 467 miles of jungle in Thailand — and it turned out to be a total letdown
While it was a memorable experience, it's not a route I'd take again — there were only four hours of sunlight to enjoy the views outside.
2 sailboats carrying dozens of migrants reach Greek island
Two sailboats carrying dozens of migrants arrived on a southern Greek island early Wednesday, with the first one running aground on rocks. Nobody was reported injured or missing.The coast guard said the first sailboat, which ran aground on the southern coast of Kythera island early Wednesday, had been carrying 97 people, 93 of them from Afghanistan, three from Turkey and one from Pakistan. Local media reported that those on board included five women and five children. The exact number of passengers on the second boat — which arrived around midday — and their nationalities were not immediately known, the...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Wild Story Of Thor Heyerdahl, The Explorer Who Sailed Thousands Of Miles Across The Ocean In A Homemade Raft — Three Times
Determined to prove that ancient peoples could have made contact with one another across the oceans, Norwegian ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl built a raft out of balsa logs and hemp rope — and successfully used it to cross the Pacific Ocean in 1947. When Thor Heyerdahl looked at the ancient...
I spent a night in one of the top hostels in the world's backpacking capital, Bangkok. At $14, it has everything a traveler needs — and more.
I stayed at Luk Hostel in Bangkok's Chinatown. The hostel's location was perfect, and it had amenities that made it great value for money.
Pilot reveals secret plane hatch where flight attendants sleep underneath passengers
The pilot of an Airbus A380 aircraft has revealed the “secret” hatch crew go down in order to rest beneath passenger seats on a long flight.TikTok user @A380_pilot was asked by a follower if they could give a video tour of the area where pilots and crew can sleep during rest periods on long flights.But few followers were prepared for the steep descent into claustrophobic quarters that the pilot captured on their tour of the A380’s Crew Rest Compartment (CRC).The video shows an open trapdoor-style hatch with steep stairs leading down into a mysterious, dark cabin.The pilot climbs gingerly down...
The world's most alarming airplane landings
From cliffside runways to mountainous approaches, some of the most hazardous airplane landings are among the most beautiful.
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Things To Do In Historic Lancaster, California
Lancaster, California, is a community of about 170,000 residents. It lies roughly an hour north of the city of Los Angeles. Highlights in its rich history include the nearby discoveries of borax in 1872, gold in 1898, and the area’s eminent aviation industry. There are a couple of conflicting...
Mexico prepares new plan for trapped miners after setback
Mexican authorities announced Monday a plan to seal leaks into a coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week, after renewed flooding dealt a major setback to rescue efforts. Authorities believe the workers accidentally pierced a hole in a wall between the two mines, causing El Pinabete to flood.
Japan's oldest man had been dead for 30 years
In 2010, Sogen Kato was thought to be Tokyo's oldest living man. On his 111th birthday, officials went to his house to congratulate him for living so long. However, when they went inside his house to meet in, they came across a shocking truth. Sogen Kato was dead for the last 30 years.
Flipper traces reveal the presence of ancient seals on South Africa’s coast
The world’s largest and heaviest living carnivore is not a big cat, a bear or a wolf: it’s the southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina). Bulls of this species can be 5 metres long and can weigh up to 3,500kg. The Cape fur seal, meanwhile, can grow to 3.9 metres and weigh up to 360kg. A large African lion, by comparison, weighs 250kg.
Sand, sea and blazing blue skies: my car-free break in Cumbria
The sand outside the windows stretches for miles. The sea is glinting in the distance and there are egrets standing guard along the estuary, their white feathers bright against caramel-gold sandbanks. “Could be the French Riviera. Look at it!” says one of my fellow passengers, waving his arm at the expansive views. His enthusiasm, partly fuelled by cans of morning cocktails, is not misplaced. The scenery gets better and better as winding saltmarsh gives way to the rising fells.
Three Climbers Are Dead in Ecuador Following a “Black Day for Mountaineering”
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In the words of the Ecuadorian Association of Mountain Guides—known as ASEGUIM—this past Saturday, August 13, was a “black day for...
Time Out Global
7 hidden foodie destinations in the UK
These unassuming towns and villages are punching well above their weight, with experimental menus and world-class ingredients. If you thought that only big cities get the swish restaurant openings and edgiest chefs, think again. Several of the UK’s most unassuming towns and villages punch well above their weight at plating up a dining experience to remember, with experimental menus, world-class ingredients and fine-dining frills.
