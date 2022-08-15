ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem

Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) has outlined that the Gulf of Mexico is in the midst of a pirate problem. According to the MSTA, on August 7, pirates onboard two speedboats boarded and robbed a manned semi-submersible drilling rig in the Bay of Campeche approximately 28nm north of Paraiso. The MSTA also notes that, on August 10, a vessel was approached by suspected pirates when transiting inbound to Puerto Dos Bocas.
2 sailboats carrying dozens of migrants reach Greek island

Two sailboats carrying dozens of migrants arrived on a southern Greek island early Wednesday, with the first one running aground on rocks. Nobody was reported injured or missing.The coast guard said the first sailboat, which ran aground on the southern coast of Kythera island early Wednesday, had been carrying 97 people, 93 of them from Afghanistan, three from Turkey and one from Pakistan. Local media reported that those on board included five women and five children. The exact number of passengers on the second boat — which arrived around midday — and their nationalities were not immediately known, the...
Pilot reveals secret plane hatch where flight attendants sleep underneath passengers

The pilot of an Airbus A380 aircraft has revealed the “secret” hatch crew go down in order to rest beneath passenger seats on a long flight.TikTok user @A380_pilot was asked by a follower if they could give a video tour of the area where pilots and crew can sleep during rest periods on long flights.But few followers were prepared for the steep descent into claustrophobic quarters that the pilot captured on their tour of the A380’s Crew Rest Compartment (CRC).The video shows an open trapdoor-style hatch with steep stairs leading down into a mysterious, dark cabin.The pilot climbs gingerly down...
9 Amazing Things To Do In Historic Lancaster, California

Lancaster, California, is a community of about 170,000 residents. It lies roughly an hour north of the city of Los Angeles. Highlights in its rich history include the nearby discoveries of borax in 1872, gold in 1898, and the area’s eminent aviation industry. There are a couple of conflicting...
Mexico prepares new plan for trapped miners after setback

Mexican authorities announced Monday a plan to seal leaks into a coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week, after renewed flooding dealt a major setback to rescue efforts. Authorities believe the workers accidentally pierced a hole in a wall between the two mines, causing El Pinabete to flood.
Japan's oldest man had been dead for 30 years

In 2010, Sogen Kato was thought to be Tokyo's oldest living man. On his 111th birthday, officials went to his house to congratulate him for living so long. However, when they went inside his house to meet in, they came across a shocking truth. Sogen Kato was dead for the last 30 years.
Sand, sea and blazing blue skies: my car-free break in Cumbria

The sand outside the windows stretches for miles. The sea is glinting in the distance and there are egrets standing guard along the estuary, their white feathers bright against caramel-gold sandbanks. “Could be the French Riviera. Look at it!” says one of my fellow passengers, waving his arm at the expansive views. His enthusiasm, partly fuelled by cans of morning cocktails, is not misplaced. The scenery gets better and better as winding saltmarsh gives way to the rising fells.
7 hidden foodie destinations in the UK

These unassuming towns and villages are punching well above their weight, with experimental menus and world-class ingredients. If you thought that only big cities get the swish restaurant openings and edgiest chefs, think again. Several of the UK’s most unassuming towns and villages punch well above their weight at plating up a dining experience to remember, with experimental menus, world-class ingredients and fine-dining frills.
