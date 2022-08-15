ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

COVID-19 infections appear to be headed downhill in Ventura County after months-long climb

By Tom Kisken, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erJTZ_0hHfp1kV00

New data show COVID-19 infections are declining in Ventura County after rising much of the summer.

California Department of Public Health metrics posted Friday show an average of about 26 infections a day per 100,000 county residents, compared to a daily rate of nearly 32 a week ago. The percentage of PCR tests coming up positive fell to 13.1%, down from 15% two weeks earlier.

The data doesn't prove the surge of infections has ended, cautioned Rigoberto Vargas, director of the Ventura County Public Health Department. Transmission is still being driven by highly contagious subvariants but the trend may be finally headed downhill.

"I don’t want to say we’re out of the woods," Vargas said. "It’s still high even though we’re trending in the right direction."

The county remains in the highest of three tiers for COVID-19 risks in a weekly ranking by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention. But the region barely missed moving down a notch and could make that jump within a week depending on COVID-19 hospitalization levels, Vargas said.

Admissions continue to hover on a relatively low plateau, rising or falling slightly each day. On Friday, 64 people with COVID were being cared for in hospitals countywide, compared to 70 patients a day earlier. The levels are far less than peaks hit in January in an omicron surge that subsided and then was reborn, this time driven by subvariants.

The local metrics mirror a statewide trend that suggests the current surge is diminishing, said George Rutherford, epidemiologist at UC San Francisco.

"The smart money says its going to stay down for about three months or so, and we’ll get a kick with the winter," he said.

The virus will likely continue to ride a rollercoaster of surges and lulls though it may also cause less severe illness and fewer deaths, Rutherford said.

Schools are reopening across Ventura County but the activities trigger no special COVID concerns regardless of whether students and staff wear face coverings, Vargas said. Masking indoors on campuses is no longer being urged by public health with decisions left up to individuals.

"I think schools are much safer than a year or two ago," he said.

Federal COVID-19 guidelines have also been loosened, including downplaying the emphasis on social distancing. New recommendations call it "just one" component of protection.

Quarantine guidance is also changing. The CDC previously said if people who are not current on their COVID-19 vaccinations come into close contact with a person who tests positive, they should stay home for at least five days.

The agency now says quarantining at home is not necessary, but it urges those people to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested after five.

Vargas praised the new recommendations.

"We're entering a different chapter of COVID, more into the endemic stage," he said. "We’re going to learn how to adapt and co-exist."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe here.

Comments / 1

Related
kvta.com

COVID UPDATE VENTURA COUNTY

COVID-19 CASE/HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE August 16, 2022. ***The number of new cases Tuesday was 843 with 8,587 tests. ***There was a total Tuesday of 1,323 currently active cases. ***The total number of cases since March 2020 is 201,730. ***The total number of recovered cases since March 2020 is 198,859. ***The total...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
Ventura County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Ventura County, CA
Coronavirus
Santa Clarita Radio

Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
kclu.org

Firefighters have upper hand on hard to reach brush fire in Ventura County

Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a small, but highly visible brush fire off of Highway 101 near Camarillo. The two to three acre blaze is south of Highway 101, on the Conejo Grade. It was spotted just before 5 a.m. Monday. No homes were threatened, but the rugged terrain made it tough to fight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rutherford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Uc San Francisco#Linus Covid#General Health#Pcr
soapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman — Cause of Death Confirmed by L.A. County Coroner’s Office

Months after it was reported that former “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left behind two suicide notes before her body was found in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles on February 18, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has officially listed the manner and cause of her death, therefore closing the case which up until recently had been deferred pending additional investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
onscene.tv

Crews Respond to Homeless Encampment Fire | Ventura

08.16.2022 | 1:18 AM | VENTURA – Ventura City Fire crews responded to a homeless encampment fire near the on-ramp to westbound SR-126 at Victoria Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found a small encampment fire that has spread into nearby trees. The fire was knocked down in...
VENTURA, CA
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Person Hospitalized With ‘Major Injuries’ After Big Rig Crash On 5 Freeway

One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a big rig slammed into a Jeep on the 5 Freeway near Castaic. At around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, first responders received reports of an accident involving a big rig and a white Jeep on the southbound 5 Freeway near Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy