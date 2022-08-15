ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Swarthmore College Among Winners of Inaugural Fire Awards

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWuyI_0hHfoxoT00
Image via Swarthmore College.

A Delaware County college is among the winners of the inaugural Fire Awards presented by the Philadelphia Business Journal and PHL Inno, writes Lisa Dukart for The Business Journals.

The awards aim to showcase the local businesses, institutions, and individuals who are driving the region’s innovation scene forward.

Last year saw new records in venture capital fundraising across Greater Philadelphia.

Swarthmore College was recognized for the computer science program it has been slowly growing for the last 15 years. Since 2006, the liberal arts college has grown the program by over 600 percent from around a dozen student majors to around 80 today.

Computer science is also now one of the Delaware County school’s top three majors. Its entry-level courses continue to increasingly gain popularity on campus, with around half of undergraduate students expected to take at least one computer science class.

Thanks to its intentional building of the program, San Francisco-based coding assessment software company CodeSignal has ranked Swarthmore College among the top ten spots for student coding performance. The report ranks schools based on General Coding Framework scores, which are in many cases used by big tech companies as part of their hiring process.

Read more about the Fire Awards in The Business Journals.

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Philadelphia Union has announced a new multi-year partnership agreement with WSFS Bank, the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth franchise in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region, making it the official bank partner and community supporter of the Union and Subaru Park. The agreement marks the first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, PA
Swarthmore, PA
Education
Delaware County, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Swarthmore, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Phl Inno#The Business Journals#Codesignal#General Coding Framework
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
DELCO.Today

Neumann Alumnus Grabs Emmy Nomination for Documentary

Neumann University ice hockey goalie Kyle Pantalone guarding the net during a game. Jake Loburak, a native of Lansdale and recent graduate of Neumann University, has received a nomination for an Emmy Award, based on his work as executive producer and videographer for a student-produced documentary series titled Between the Blue Lines.
LANSDALE, PA
CBS Philly

Could polio be making comeback in Delaware Valley?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CDC says the discovery of polio in New York City wastewater is the tip of the iceberg. That has many wondering if the contagious virus could also be in the Philadelphia region.Eyewitness News couldn't find one location in the region that is testing wastewater for polio.Doctors say most people are vaccinated so the risk is considered low, but for those who aren't protected, the CDC is worried about what it's calling a silent spread.93% of American children receive the polio vaccine, but a growing number of families have been skipping vaccinations. That led to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Want Hands-On Experience in Healthcare? WilmU Has You Covered

Hummu Saydee, a senior in the Health Sciences Program at Wilmington University, is getting hands-on experience in healthcare this summer as a paid intern for ChristianaCare Health System, learning about cutting-edge approaches while building on her previous work experience in healthcare. Saydee is a certified nursing assistant who has worked...
DELCO.Today

Exton-Based Brumbaugh Wealth Management Opens New Office in Greensboro, N.C.

Andrew Scheppegrell, second from left, will be the "resident" financial advisor in Brumbaugh Wealth Management's new office in Greensboro, N.C. Exton-based Brumbaugh Wealth Management — one of the leading, independent financial services firms in the Delaware Valley — has opened a new office in Greensboro, N.C., staffed by Andrew Scheppegrell at 101 South Elm Street, Suite 56.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters

HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey

Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School.Image via Episcopal Academy. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy