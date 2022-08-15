Swarthmore College Among Winners of Inaugural Fire Awards

Image via Swarthmore College.

A Delaware County college is among the winners of the inaugural Fire Awards presented by the Philadelphia Business Journal and PHL Inno, writes Lisa Dukart for The Business Journals.

The awards aim to showcase the local businesses, institutions, and individuals who are driving the region’s innovation scene forward.

Last year saw new records in venture capital fundraising across Greater Philadelphia.

Swarthmore College was recognized for the computer science program it has been slowly growing for the last 15 years. Since 2006, the liberal arts college has grown the program by over 600 percent from around a dozen student majors to around 80 today.

Computer science is also now one of the Delaware County school’s top three majors. Its entry-level courses continue to increasingly gain popularity on campus, with around half of undergraduate students expected to take at least one computer science class.

Thanks to its intentional building of the program, San Francisco-based coding assessment software company CodeSignal has ranked Swarthmore College among the top ten spots for student coding performance. The report ranks schools based on General Coding Framework scores, which are in many cases used by big tech companies as part of their hiring process.