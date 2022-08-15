It’s not going to make much of a dent to offset Snap’s stalling ad business, but the company is touting that it has signed up more than 1 million subscribers for Snapchat+, its service that provides exclusive access to pre-release and experimental features. Snapchat+ hit the one-million mark a little over six weeks after launching the $3.99-per-month service at the end of June. On Monday, Snap is introducing four new features for Snapchat+: priority Story replies, making your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars; post-view emoji, letting you select an emoji friends will see after they view your Snaps; new...

