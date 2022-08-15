ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi

MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea, Inter Milan agree Cesare Casadei transfer — reports

Cesare Casadei is set to become Chelsea’s latest signing, as not long after agreeing personal terms on a six-year contract, Chelsea have now also agreed financial terms for his transfer from Inter Milan. The 19-year-old highly rated midfielder should be joining this week, after going through all the customary steps and formalities, including a medical.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘free to leave Chelsea on loan’ amid Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton interest

What the papers sayThe Evening Standard says Chelsea have given midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi the green light to leave the club in the summer – but only on loan.The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle, while Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are also eager to offer a temporary switch.Staying with Chelsea, The Telegraph reports Newcastle also have eyes for Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic.Magpies bosses have made formal enquiries about whether either of the duo could be loaned out this month, although Premier League stipulate only one of them could make the move.Atletico Madrid have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Serie A#Ac Milan#Paramount#The Italian#Caesars Sportsbook#The Uefa Champions League#Europa League#Cbs
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting

Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer's most contentious sagas.The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Ronaldo's behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form. There is increasing debate within the club over whether...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

‘22 Goals’: Ronaldo, 2002 World Cup Final in Japan

As the 22nd men’s FIFA World Cup approaches in November 2022, The Ringer introduces 22 Goals, a podcast by Brian Phillips about the most iconic goals scored in the history of the World Cup. Every Wednesday, until the end of Qatar 2022, we’ll publish an adapted version of each 22 Goals episode. Today’s story involves the “original” Ronaldo from the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy