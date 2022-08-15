Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi
MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
SB Nation
Chelsea, Inter Milan agree Cesare Casadei transfer — reports
Cesare Casadei is set to become Chelsea’s latest signing, as not long after agreeing personal terms on a six-year contract, Chelsea have now also agreed financial terms for his transfer from Inter Milan. The 19-year-old highly rated midfielder should be joining this week, after going through all the customary steps and formalities, including a medical.
Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘free to leave Chelsea on loan’ amid Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton interest
What the papers sayThe Evening Standard says Chelsea have given midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi the green light to leave the club in the summer – but only on loan.The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle, while Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are also eager to offer a temporary switch.Staying with Chelsea, The Telegraph reports Newcastle also have eyes for Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic.Magpies bosses have made formal enquiries about whether either of the duo could be loaned out this month, although Premier League stipulate only one of them could make the move.Atletico Madrid have...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA・
How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool (Premier League): Kick-off time, live stream, TV channel
Manchester United host Liverpool in their third Premier League fixture under Erik ten Hag, it will be a mammoth task for the new manager to get his first victory against Jurgen Klopp's men. The opening weekend loss against Brighton was followed up by one of the most embarrassing defeats in...
Chelsea Women vs Olympique Lyon | Pre-season | Where To Watch
Chelsea kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with their first match of the Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) against European giants Olympique Lyonnais.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting
Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer's most contentious sagas.The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Ronaldo's behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form. There is increasing debate within the club over whether...
Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target
Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist
ESPN
Americans in Europe: Where the USMNT's World Cup hopefuls are playing across the Atlantic
With the World Cup looming in November, never before has the start of a European club season been more important for players of the United States men's national team. Those with aspirations of going to Qatar 2022 will need get off to a flying start to the 2022-23 season to confirm their place on the plane.
MLS・
The Ringer
‘22 Goals’: Ronaldo, 2002 World Cup Final in Japan
As the 22nd men’s FIFA World Cup approaches in November 2022, The Ringer introduces 22 Goals, a podcast by Brian Phillips about the most iconic goals scored in the history of the World Cup. Every Wednesday, until the end of Qatar 2022, we’ll publish an adapted version of each 22 Goals episode. Today’s story involves the “original” Ronaldo from the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.
