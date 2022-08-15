Read full article on original website
The 30,000-year-old "Venus of Willendorf" figurine may have been an icon of obesity and fertility for ancient man
Venus of Willendorf figurineCredit: Bjørn Christian Tørrissen; Public Domain Image. The Venus of Willendorf figurine is one of the most famous early images of a woman. The figurine was made out of oolitic limestone and discovered by an archaeologist on the Danube River near the town of Willendorf, Austria in 1908.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
Child of two separate human races born in ancient times
The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
natureworldnews.com
Dinosaurs: Secret to Carrying Massive Bodies Uncovered by Scientists
The long-standing mystery of how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land has been solved by science. A team led by the Universities of Queensland and Monash used engineering techniques and 3D modeling to digitally recreate and assess the functionality of various sauropods' foot bones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cushy feet supported sauropods’ gigantic bodies
What do elephants, camels, and sauropod dinosaurs all have in common? Soft tissue pads beneath their heels support their enormous sizes and weights. A new study published in Science Advances found that sauropod dinosaurs were likely capable of evolving to heights up to 76 feet—almost as high as the White House—because their feet had cushions which helped their massive bodies move without crushing their foot bones.
Freethink
Archaeologists identify contents of ancient Mayan drug containers
Ancient Mayans have been a continuing source of inspiration for their monuments, knowledge, and mysterious demise. Now a new study discovers some of the drugs they used. For the first time, scientists found remnants of a non-tobacco plant in Mayan drug containers. They believe their analysis methods can allow them exciting new ways of investigating the different types of psychoactive and non-psychoactive plants used by the Maya and other pre-Colombian societies.
Phys.org
Evidence of pathogens in ancient DNA could help explain the fall of two civilizations
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, the British School at Athens and Temple University has found evidence of pathogens in the teeth of individuals from the Bronze Age that could explain why two ancient civilizations failed. In their paper published in the journal Current Biology, the group describes their genetic study of teeth found inside a cave called Hagios Charalambos on the island of Crete.
Study of a New Giant Dinosaur Species Can Explain Why T. Rex Had Tiny Arms
Meraxes gigas, a giant carnivorous dinosaur like the T. rex can help us understand why these large predators had tiny armsWikimedia Commons. Why did huge meat-eating dinosaurs like the T.rex have tiny arms? The question has crossed everyone’s mind at some point. Thanks to the discovery of a new gigantic carnivorous dinosaur, scientist Peter Makovicky from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, has an explanation.
Phys.org
Remains of house-cat-sized dinosaur with spikes, powerful bite discovered in Argentina
Researchers in Argentina have discovered remains of a tiny, herbivorous dinosaur with protective spikes, suggesting the group it belongs to lived in a much wider area than originally thought. The dinosaur was part of the Cretaceous period, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94...
Mental_Floss
