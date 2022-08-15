ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Crozer Health, Delco Reach Deal to Keep Behavioral Health Services Going

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tt8xu_0hHfoRlL00
Image via iStock.

Crozer Health has agreed to keep its behavioral health facilities open, like one at Crozer Chester Medical Center, in exchange for Delaware County withdrawing litigation it had filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to stop the closures, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

 Both parties said they have reached a “mutually amicable agreement”.

Crozer Health, owned by Prospect Medical Holdings in California, announced earlier this year it was temporarily suspending an inpatient drug and alcohol abuse treatment program at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and the Crozer-Chester Medical Center Community Campus in Chester. 

The health system said it was facing financial and staffing issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and could not keep the programs running.

In mid-May, Delaware County sought a preliminary injunction to keep Prospect and Crozer Health form closing its services.

The new agreement was approved Aug. 10 by Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly D. Eckel.

“This will ensure that critical behavioral health services will be provided uninterrupted and that our residents will continue to have access to the high-quality care that Crozer Health has provided to Delaware County for years.”  said Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor.

Read more at Philadelphia Business Journal about Crozer’s new deal with Delaware County over its behavioral health services.

