foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Below-average temperatures
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky is sandwiched between an upper-level low to our northeast and another disturbance coming out of the Midwest. The latter disturbance will bring some rain to far western Kentucky and send some clouds into the remainder of the state today. While most of our...
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Pleasant feel through mid week, few storms along the way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was another beautiful weather day for central and eastern Kentucky as most stayed dry and pleasant. While a few showers dotted our southern and eastern skies, the rain didn’t last long with most remaining dry. Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies hang around...
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Cooler than normal temperatures continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A few showers have developed across portions of southeastern Kentucky, but all activity diminishes later Monday evening and overnight. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with cool and pleasant lows in the low 60s. Not many changes with the forecast into mid-week. Temperatures warm into...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: ‘Tornadic’ waterspout forms off Florida coast
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A weather camera in Fort Walton Beach, Florida belonging to Nexstar’s WKRG caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning. At around 5:48 a.m., the camera captured a waterspout forming offshore. WKRG was able to track the waterspout as it moved across the water for several minutes during a live broadcast.
FOX 56
Father Jim Sichko helps eastern Kentucky flood victims
Help continues to pour in for eastern Kentucky from all over. Father Jim Sichko is the latest to offer up support.
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
foxlexington.com
‘You gotta keep to keep your neighbors in business’: Farm Fresh Days highlights Kentucky farmers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – “Farm-to-table” and “buying local” are just a couple of popular phrases currently trending as The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is hosting “Farm Fresh Days”. As part of its “Kentucky Proud” program, “Farm Fresh Days” runs from Aug. 13...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
WEHT/WTVW
Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky
(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As you wait for the train to pass and unblock the intersection on your way home, you may have the same question that Shelley asked WAVE News:. “Why is there no limit to the length of trains and/or how long they can block intersections?”. The short...
WFPL
Here’s what to expect at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
LEX18 News
Kentucky teens compete in US Mullet Championship
“The mullets are flowing in Kentucky,” exclaimed Josh, “I like to see it statewide, keep it going, keep it spreading, that’s good stuff right there.”
Wave 3
Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
KISS 106
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Polarbear
Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky
Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
WBIR
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
WHAS11
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
lakercountry.com
Lake Cumberland landmark officially named ‘Sid Bell Falls’
A popular landmark on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland will forever be known as “Sid Bell Falls,” the namesake of its landowner when the Corps of Engineers purchased it during construction of Wolf Creek Dam in 1943. Corps officials posted a “Sid Bell Falls” sign in June near...
