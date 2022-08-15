Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
tomahawkleader.com
Merrill man charged with death of 16-month-old son pleads no contest
MERRILL – A Merrill man this week reached plea deal in the 2020 death of his 16-month-old son. Cody Gene Robertson, 26, of Merrill, appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday, Aug. 15, where he pleaded no contest to a felony count of child neglect, causing death. Several other child neglect- and drug-related charges were dismissed in exchange, according to court records.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wood County Woman Arrested After Drug Raid
TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman following a drug raid in the Town of Saragota. Officers executed a search warrant at a home along Kester Road on Thursday and seized undisclosed amounts of meth, marijuana, and prescription pills. Arrested at the scene was Cassondra McCracken, who has a history of drug-related offenses along with charges of forgery and theft.
wxpr.org
Medford man sentenced to seven years for deadly Amish buggy crash
The Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy while impaired was sentenced Monday in Taylor County. Skyler Opelt will serve a total of seven years for killing a mother and injuring several of her children, including three years in prison and four years on probation.
wearegreenbay.com
Warrant issued for Wausau man who allegedly tampered with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Teen Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Motel Shooting Appears in Court
A Wausau teen will head to trial after a shooting incident at a Wisconsin Rapids motel. According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man facedown on the ground with a significant amount of blood coming from a wound on his head.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
onfocus.news
Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
WSAW
Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still searching for a 61-year-old Tomahawk man who was last seen in November of 2021. The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said David Strahota was last seen in Tomahawk. He was reported missing 4 months later in March. “A friend of his reported him...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WJFW-TV
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer
A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
cwbradio.com
Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity
Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon near Unity. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, two people riding a motorcycle collided with a UTV. They were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
WJFW-TV
Boat caught on fire Tuesday on Lake Tomahawk
LKAE TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - No one is injured after a boat caught on fire on Lake Tomahawk Tuesday afternoon. Everyone who was on the boat, was able to get off quickly before it became engulfed in flames. The boat was near the north side of Lake Tomahawk when it caught...
WEAU-TV 13
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wis. teacher is charged in Trempealeau County Court after being accused of inappropriately touching a former student. 31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Bergeron used to teach at Osseo-Fairchild High School. According to the criminal...
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point firefighter finds new home in Plover
The Plover Fire Department filled out its management team this week, featuring some familiar faces from other agencies.
WSAW
Restaurant to use a portion of profits to buy school supplies for those in need
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant with locations in Merrill and Marshfield will donate a portion of profits to helping kids for the upcoming back-to-school year. Owners of Casa Amigos will donate 15% of sales Friday and Saturday to buy school supplies for area kids. Restaurant owner Yareldi Gutierrez said...
