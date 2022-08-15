Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Returns To Rogers Park This Weekend With Live Music, Dancing And An Art Fair

Read full article on original website
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022Jordan MendiolaChicago, IL
Intimate Irving Park Event Space Him + Her Vintage Expands Boutique, Will Host Markets, Pop-Ups And More
IRVING PARK — The owners of a boutique venue that specializes in small events and sells items from local artisans have taken over the space next door. Married couple Myriam and Manny Morales opened Him + Her Vintage, 3434 W. Irving Park Road, last summer as a micro venue for things like dinners and tea parties for 20-40 people.
Air & Water Show, Ruido Fest, A Plant Swap And More: 15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend
CHICAGO — The Air and Water Show will takeover the lakefront this weekend — but Chicago has lots of other happenings planned in the neighborhoods, too. Here are 15 things you can do in the city this weekend:. Chicago Air and Water Show. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. North...
West Siders To Promote Positivity And Peace With Saturday Bike Ride Through North Lawndale
NORTH LAWNDALE — Neighbors will bike through North Lawndale on Saturday to promote love, positivity and peace on the West Side. This is the third year local group Boxing Out Negativity has hosted its Street Love Ride. This year’s event will feature a community expo with music, snacks and activities, as well as the bike ride.
Englewood’s Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Gets $15,000 From Obama Foundation To Continue Summer Camp, Programs
ENGLEWOOD — Joseph Williams has always dedicated his August to spending time with his family. During the hectic days of the school year and early days of summer, Williams is usually hosting community events curated by Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, an organization he founded to encourage fathers and male mentors to become involved in children’s lives.
Danny Golden, Officer Paralyzed In Beverly Shooting, Gets Massive Welcome Home Parade After Leaving Rehab Facility
MOUNT GREENWOOD — Droves of Beverly and Mount Greenwood neighbors lined 103rd Street Friday to welcome back one of their own: Danny Golden, the off-duty police officer who was paralyzed from the waist down in a shooting outside a Beverly bar a month ago. Golden was released from the...
Residents Divided On Proposed Near South Side High School At Chinatown Town Hall
CHINATOWN — Residents remain split over a proposed Near South Side high school, debating whether it’s needed and, if it is, if it should open on land that was supposed to be used for public housing. Residents gathered Thursday at Ward Elementary, 2701 S. Shield Ave., with local...
Owners Behind Proposed Lincoln Square Weed Dispensary Want To Open Second Location In Avondale
AVONDALE — A recreational cannabis dispensary trying to open in Lincoln Square is proposing another location near the border of Avondale And Irving Park. Justice Cannabis Company is working with Green Star Equity LLC to get a special-use permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals to open a cannabis dispensary at 3545 N. Kedzie Ave.
Virtual 5K Raising Funds For Family Who Lost 14-Month-Old Daughter To Cancer
BEVERLY — A Far South Side woman is encouraging neighbors to run a 5K in support of a family who lost their young daughter to cancer. Willowrue “Rue” Everlee Sieburg, of Syracuse, New York, died in March from a rare form of brain cancer. She was 14 months old. She is survived by her parents, Giles Sieburg and Dhara Rose Rainier-Sieburg, and two sisters.
More Than 1,400 Seats Remain Unfilled On Chicago’s Local School Councils
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools saw its biggest overall voter turnout in a decade for the Local School Councils election this spring, but more than 1,400 seats — mostly at South and West Side schools — remain unfilled, according to data obtained by Chalkbeat. Across CPS, 1,408...
Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say
SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
