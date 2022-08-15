Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Returns To Rogers Park This Weekend With Live Music, Dancing And An Art Fair

BEVERLY — A Far South Side woman is encouraging neighbors to run a 5K in support of a family who lost their young daughter to cancer. Willowrue “Rue” Everlee Sieburg, of Syracuse, New York, died in March from a rare form of brain cancer. She was 14 months old. She is survived by her parents, Giles Sieburg and Dhara Rose Rainier-Sieburg, and two sisters.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO