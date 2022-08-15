ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Returns To Rogers Park This Weekend With Live Music, Dancing And An Art Fair

By Leen Yassine
blockclubchicago.org
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Englewood’s Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Gets $15,000 From Obama Foundation To Continue Summer Camp, Programs

ENGLEWOOD — Joseph Williams has always dedicated his August to spending time with his family. During the hectic days of the school year and early days of summer, Williams is usually hosting community events curated by Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, an organization he founded to encourage fathers and male mentors to become involved in children’s lives.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Virtual 5K Raising Funds For Family Who Lost 14-Month-Old Daughter To Cancer

BEVERLY — A Far South Side woman is encouraging neighbors to run a 5K in support of a family who lost their young daughter to cancer. Willowrue “Rue” Everlee Sieburg, of Syracuse, New York, died in March from a rare form of brain cancer. She was 14 months old. She is survived by her parents, Giles Sieburg and Dhara Rose Rainier-Sieburg, and two sisters.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Dance Studio#The Fest#Localevent#Local Life#The Morse Red Line#Psalm One#Rhapsody Theater#Block Club Chicago Podcas
blockclubchicago.org

Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say

SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy