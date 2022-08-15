ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

liveforlivemusic.com

Phish Delivers Tour Debuts During Night One At Alpine Valley [Photos/Videos]

Last night, Phish performed their first of three shows at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI. The three-night stand will serve as the final run of their summer tour before they encore with four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in September. Opening a show for...
WISN

Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Menards' pianist, shoppers share music: 'Instant joy'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A concert hall, a fancy restaurant, church on Sundays – those are some of the familiar places you'll hear the piano. But even when the sound of music comes from an unconventional place, like the Menards in Waukesha, it still has the ability to connect with those who take the time to listen.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Franklin's new Luxe Golf Bays takes tee time to the next level

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new sports complex in Franklin takes tee time to a whole new level. Golfers can now take advantage of the Luxe Golf Bays Driving Range at Ballpark Commons. This Topgolf-style facility just had its soft launch last week. It consists of 57 heated bays, 3 levels, and a 250 yard turf range. There are VIP suites and an event space. Those behind the concept say this place isn't just for the skilled pros. It's for anyone.
FRANKLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

From-scratch donuts coming to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — A new donut shop that uses real, quality ingredients will be coming to downtown Cedarburg. Donut Monster will be opening its third location at W62N634 Washington Ave., which originally housed the Consignment Store before it closed in 2019. From the beginning when owners Sara and Jackie Woods...
CEDARBURG, WI
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha

A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including basil, parsley, salad mixes and cilantro, Square Roots’ farm can hold more than 2.4 million packages. All of their produce is grown without pesticides or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Wisconsin and Illinois are the main markets for the farm. Kenosha will be home to the fourth Square Roots farm located in North America and its largest so far. There are two farms in Michigan and one in Brooklyn, New York.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff

ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
BURLINGTON, WI
WISN

Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens

MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

