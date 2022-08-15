Read full article on original website
liveforlivemusic.com
Phish Delivers Tour Debuts During Night One At Alpine Valley [Photos/Videos]
Last night, Phish performed their first of three shows at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI. The three-night stand will serve as the final run of their summer tour before they encore with four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in September. Opening a show for...
Kenosha toddler Luke Frederick to be featured in Times Square
The photo of a 2-year-old Kenosha toddler will be featured on the big screen in Times Square for the annual National Down Syndrome Society's Times Square video presentation.
WISN
Milwaukee Ale House to close
MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square
BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Menards' pianist, shoppers share music: 'Instant joy'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A concert hall, a fancy restaurant, church on Sundays – those are some of the familiar places you'll hear the piano. But even when the sound of music comes from an unconventional place, like the Menards in Waukesha, it still has the ability to connect with those who take the time to listen.
CBS 58
Franklin's new Luxe Golf Bays takes tee time to the next level
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new sports complex in Franklin takes tee time to a whole new level. Golfers can now take advantage of the Luxe Golf Bays Driving Range at Ballpark Commons. This Topgolf-style facility just had its soft launch last week. It consists of 57 heated bays, 3 levels, and a 250 yard turf range. There are VIP suites and an event space. Those behind the concept say this place isn't just for the skilled pros. It's for anyone.
Greater Milwaukee Today
From-scratch donuts coming to Cedarburg
CEDARBURG — A new donut shop that uses real, quality ingredients will be coming to downtown Cedarburg. Donut Monster will be opening its third location at W62N634 Washington Ave., which originally housed the Consignment Store before it closed in 2019. From the beginning when owners Sara and Jackie Woods...
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: New burger restaurant & upscale men's shop join Waterford
WATERFORD, Wis (CBS 58) -- There are a few new businesses to check out as you explore the town of Waterford. Tanya Maney, the Executive Director of Explore Waterford joined Racine & Me virtually to discuss an array of new places for folks to check out. First, there's Noble Brother's...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha
A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including basil, parsley, salad mixes and cilantro, Square Roots’ farm can hold more than 2.4 million packages. All of their produce is grown without pesticides or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Wisconsin and Illinois are the main markets for the farm. Kenosha will be home to the fourth Square Roots farm located in North America and its largest so far. There are two farms in Michigan and one in Brooklyn, New York.
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
nbc15.com
Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!. The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21. It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more. Wristbands...
CBS 58
Burlington woman killed in collision with box truck in Village of Rochester
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman has died following a crash in the Village of Rochester. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities responded to the scene for a two-vehicle accident involving one vehicle that rolled over on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Owner of Racine County dilapidated barn sues village officials to block demolition order | Local News
YORKVILLE — A fight over a rickety barn on Spring Street is entering its second year, as property owner Steven Jenkins challenges the village’s authority to force him to demolish the barn. Jenkins said the village is exaggerating the repair costs while also violating his constitutional rights by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff
ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
WISN
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
