Len Johnrose: Former Burnley and Blackburn midfielder dies after MND battle
Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Ipswich's Broomhill lido could become Suffolk's only 50m pool
A Grade II listed 1930s lido could become a county's only 50m pool if a council's bid for funding to restore and reopen the facility is successful. Broomhill Pool in Ipswich closed in 2002 and there have been plans to renovate it for a number of years. The borough council...
Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave
A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Toby Albert: Hampshire batter signs two-year contract extension
Hampshire batter Toby Albert has signed a new two-year deal. The 20-year-old, who joined the club's academy in 2018, is now under contract until 2024. Albert featured for Hampshire's Vitality Blast-winning side this year, scoring 83 runs at an average of 27.66. He has also impressed in the opening five...
The best UK cities and towns for a staycation are named by Which? York and Cambridge get top ratings... while Ipswich and Hastings are ranked bottom
The best cities and towns in the UK for a weekend staycation break or day trip have been ranked by Which?, with York the number one big city, Cambridge the highest-ranking medium-sized city, and Wells first in the small city ranking. At the other end of the table, Aberdeen is...
Retired doctors oppose Shrewsbury GP hub plan
A group of retired GPs have criticised plans for a medical centre which could serve patients from six existing surgeries. In an open letter, they claim a lack of consultation, raise traffic concerns and ask how people will get to the new hub in Shrewsbury, Shropshire. They also said the...
Aldershot chairman Shahid Azeem 'embarrassed' by fan behaviour at Boreham Wood
Aldershot Town chairman Shahid Azeem said the club are "hanging their heads in shame" following disorder by their supporters during their away victory at Boreham Wood on Tuesday. Stewards reported fans verbally abusing home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, while damage was reported to the stadium. Aldershot have apologised to Ashmore and...
Debt-ridden Worcester Warriors are on the brink of COLLAPSE as Gallagher Premiership strugglers are served a winding-up petition for an unpaid tax bill
The perilous financial status of the Gallagher Premiership was demonstrated again on Wednesday after Worcester were served with a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill. At a court hearing, HM Revenue & Customs indicated their belief that the Warriors should be liquidated unless they can pay their debt. Sportsmail...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Thames Water announces exact time hosepipe ban for London and Thames Valley starts
Millions of people across London and the Thames Valley have been told exactly when a hospipe ban will come into force. Thames Water today said it will start on Wednesday, August 24 at 12.01am. The Temporary Use Ban was announced last week but it was only on Wednesday morning (August...
Help stop the urban land grab in Salford | Letter
Letter: The right to walk freely in the urban hinterland is being increasingly eroded by neoliberal developers and their collaborators, says Julian Batsleer
West Yorkshire emergency care under 'continued pressure'
Improvements are needed to reduce pressure on urgent and emergency care across West Yorkshire, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said. Services were under "continued pressure" and people had experienced delays accessing emergency care as a result, inspectors found. A report found there were also issues with staffing and capacity,...
Rail strikes: Which trains are running on Thursday and Saturday?
This week, commuters and holidaymakers alike will be hit by two UK-wide train strikes, as members of the RMT Union walk out for 24 hours on both Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August.In between, London travel will be hampered by a Tube strike and a bus strike on 19 August, as members of the RMT and Unite unions walk out in unison on Friday, as well as bus drivers employed by London United walking out on both 19 and 20 August.For the UK-wide affected days - Thursday and Saturday - not every service will be cancelled, though train companies have...
On the Coast to Coast from Cumbria to North Yorkshire: Wainwright route gains national trail status
The news that the much-loved Coast to Coast path is finally to become an official national trail – which brings extra funding of £5.6m from Natural England – should not be surprising. For some time it has been one of England’s most popular and iconic walks. The only surprising thing is how long the designation has taken.
Luton Borough Council: Criminal group stole £1.1m missing from account
A crime group stole £1.1m that disappeared from a council bank account, an inquiry has found. The money was supposed to help pay for a new education block at Mark Rutherford School in Bedford and was being held by Luton Council. It went missing in April 2020. A National...
Greater Manchester arts complex faces £1m energy bill this winter
It could cost almost a million pounds to keep the lights on at a Greater Manchester theatre this winter as its energy bills are set to triple. The Lowry, a theatre and gallery complex in Salford, said it was facing a bill “substantially” higher than its £860,000 annual Arts Council grant, posing “a major challenge” for the charitable organisation.
