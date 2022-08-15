ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodruff, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Education
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
WYFF4.com

Wren Middle School student hit by vehicle on first day of school remains hospitalized

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an 11-year-old boy remains hospitalized Wednesday after a "horrible accident" on the first day of school. The sheriff's office said the accident involved an 11-year-old boy and a parent waiting to pick up their child. It happened in the parking lot of Wren High School, according to the sheriff's office.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We received plenty of complaints about roads that need improvements in The Upstate. And those complaints come with questions like: Why does it take so long? And where is my tax money going?. We broke down how the state does it, but we will be...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Woodruff High School
iheart.com

Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights

(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
GREENWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville County roads need $1B. New fees and taxes are on the table.

Greenville County business leaders peg the area's road needs at more than $1 billion over the next decade. As the county falls further behind on maintenance, and as infrastructure costs soar, it also expects to welcome an estimated 200,000 new residents by 2040. To deal with the swell of drivers, county leaders are discussing how to pay for a growing backlog of congestion problems and crumbling roads.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Town of Duncan announces the passing of their mayor

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Duncan announced that Mayor Rog Rogers passed away in his home on Monday evening. The town announced Rogers’ passing via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. The town also shared his obituary and details regarding his funeral and visitation.
DUNCAN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
greenvillejournal.com

Mauldin City Council Notes: Plans for two new communities advance

Mauldin City Council on Aug. 15 gave initial approval to a pair of rezoning requests that may add more than 150 townhomes to the city:. A 99-unit townhome community on 15 acres located along North Main Street between Kellett’s Korner/Tommy’s Snack Bar at 602 N. Main St. and the C.F. Sauer manufacturing facility at 728 N. Main St.
MAULDIN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Zero-dollar tuition’ model could be the future of technical college

It’s a tale of two colleges, from an enrollment perspective. Greenville Technical College, with 9,700 students the second largest school in the technical college system behind Trident Tech, has declined in enrollment for the second straight year. Its 2021 numbers were 7.4% lower than 2020, according to South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Catalytic converters cut off 8 DSS vehicles in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles belonging to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. On Monday, an employee at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway contacted deputies after her car wash service notified her...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Spartanburg’s largest parks might soon be getting some upgrades. Duncan Park is tucked away on the other side of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail. The park is surrounded by six different neighborhoods. Seems like it would be a very popular spot for outdoor lovers but a Spartanburg non-profit found that’s not entirely the case. Now they’re trying to bring it back to life.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Man shot at Greenville County business, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot at a Greenville County business Wednesday afternoon, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on Mauldin Road, Flood said. According to Flood, a fight occurred between...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Oconee Humane Society receives equipment grant for new clinic

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society said it received a generous grant from a foundation that will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment at the organization’s new pet care clinic. The organization said Banfield Foundation donated a grant worth $14,743 for the equipment that...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Mayor of Duncan has died, officials say

DUNCAN, S.C. — The mayor of Duncan has died, according to town administrator Cameron Fant. Rog Rogers died Monday night, Fant said. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
DUNCAN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy