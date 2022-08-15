Read full article on original website
Cherokee Co. placing weapon detection systems in all schools
Cherokee County is looking at ways to improve safety in all of its schools.
Spartanburg School District 3 students benefit from school renovations
All five schools in Spartanburg County District Three Schools spent the summer being renovated in preparation for the new school year.
WYFF4.com
Random metal detector checks to begin in Greenwood school district, officials say
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district will soon begin a new tactic aimed at keeping students safe: random metal detector checks. Greenwood School District 50 announced in a release Wednesday that metal detectors will be placed at different entry points at our schools. District 50 will also...
WYFF4.com
Students, spectators face 'clear bag protocol' at Oconee County School District sports events
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Another Upstate school district announced Tuesday it will allow people to only carry clear bags and backpacks to athletic events this school year. The School District of Oconee County said in a release it will implement a clear bag protocol as part of the screening process at all athletic events.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Back to school with Greenville County Schools
Students started the 2022-2023 school year in the Greenville County Schools district Monday. Aug. 5. Photos provided by Greenville County Schools.
WYFF4.com
Wren Middle School student hit by vehicle on first day of school remains hospitalized
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an 11-year-old boy remains hospitalized Wednesday after a "horrible accident" on the first day of school. The sheriff's office said the accident involved an 11-year-old boy and a parent waiting to pick up their child. It happened in the parking lot of Wren High School, according to the sheriff's office.
FOX Carolina
Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We received plenty of complaints about roads that need improvements in The Upstate. And those complaints come with questions like: Why does it take so long? And where is my tax money going?. We broke down how the state does it, but we will be...
WYFF4.com
WYFF News 4 Today shares Upstate back-to-school memories
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — WYFF News 4 Today anchor Destiny Chance reflects about growing up in Spartanburg and Greenville County schools. She spoke to her 1st grade teacher, who offers some advice for parents, students and educators headed back to school this week.
iheart.com
Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights
(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
The Post and Courier
Greenville County roads need $1B. New fees and taxes are on the table.
Greenville County business leaders peg the area's road needs at more than $1 billion over the next decade. As the county falls further behind on maintenance, and as infrastructure costs soar, it also expects to welcome an estimated 200,000 new residents by 2040. To deal with the swell of drivers, county leaders are discussing how to pay for a growing backlog of congestion problems and crumbling roads.
Greenville County Schools release update on teacher staffing
As school starts Monday for most students, the Upstate’s largest school district has released an update on staffing. Greenville County Schools Media Relations Director Tim Waller released a statement over the weekend.
FOX Carolina
Town of Duncan announces the passing of their mayor
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Duncan announced that Mayor Rog Rogers passed away in his home on Monday evening. The town announced Rogers’ passing via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. The town also shared his obituary and details regarding his funeral and visitation.
greenvillejournal.com
Mauldin City Council Notes: Plans for two new communities advance
Mauldin City Council on Aug. 15 gave initial approval to a pair of rezoning requests that may add more than 150 townhomes to the city:. A 99-unit townhome community on 15 acres located along North Main Street between Kellett’s Korner/Tommy’s Snack Bar at 602 N. Main St. and the C.F. Sauer manufacturing facility at 728 N. Main St.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Zero-dollar tuition’ model could be the future of technical college
It’s a tale of two colleges, from an enrollment perspective. Greenville Technical College, with 9,700 students the second largest school in the technical college system behind Trident Tech, has declined in enrollment for the second straight year. Its 2021 numbers were 7.4% lower than 2020, according to South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
FOX Carolina
Catalytic converters cut off 8 DSS vehicles in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles belonging to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. On Monday, an employee at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway contacted deputies after her car wash service notified her...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Spartanburg’s largest parks might soon be getting some upgrades. Duncan Park is tucked away on the other side of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail. The park is surrounded by six different neighborhoods. Seems like it would be a very popular spot for outdoor lovers but a Spartanburg non-profit found that’s not entirely the case. Now they’re trying to bring it back to life.
WYFF4.com
Man shot at Greenville County business, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot at a Greenville County business Wednesday afternoon, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on Mauldin Road, Flood said. According to Flood, a fight occurred between...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Humane Society receives equipment grant for new clinic
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society said it received a generous grant from a foundation that will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment at the organization’s new pet care clinic. The organization said Banfield Foundation donated a grant worth $14,743 for the equipment that...
SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
WYFF4.com
Mayor of Duncan has died, officials say
DUNCAN, S.C. — The mayor of Duncan has died, according to town administrator Cameron Fant. Rog Rogers died Monday night, Fant said. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
