Chicago, IL

Lake Effect Brewing Will Take Over Old Avondale Auto Repair Shop After Firehouse Deal Unravels

By Ariel Parrella-Aureli
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 2 days ago
Block Club Chicago

Hundreds Of Kias And Hyundais Are Being Stolen In Cook County — Is A Viral TikTok Video To Blame?

KENWOOD — Karen Perkins was having a typical Saturday night — until her partner noticed their 2019 Kia Sorento was missing. Perkins, who lives on the Kenwood and Hyde Park border, thought her car had been towed because she saw no broken glass or other signs of a break-in. But she had no outstanding tickets, and her stickers were up to date. She and her partner realized the car had been stolen.
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
OAK PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

Edge Of Sweetness Bakery Closes Retail Spot, But It Will Host Weekly Markets With Local Goods

EDGEWATER — Edge of Sweetness bakery is changing up its business — and, in the meantime, it’ll host weekly markets that showcase local businesses. The bakery at 6034 N. Broadway opened in 2017 and is known for homemade cakes, cinnamon rolls, bagels and pastries. It temporarily closed its retail space this week due to staffing issues brought on by the pandemic, said owner Kate Merrill.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US

PORTAGE PARK — The Hot Dog Box has one of the best hot dogs around, according to a new list of America’s best wieners. New York-based food site the Tasting Table named the Portage Park hot dog joint’s Bronzeville Bourbon dog one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.” The list, published last week, featured spots from around the United States in no particular order.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash

This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

North Riverside rec director to leave, hinting at tensions

The village of North Riverside will soon be looking for a new recreation director with Teresa Mrozik announcing she’s leaving the post Aug. 25. Mrozik, who has served as the recreation director for the past eight-and-a-half years, submitted her resignation to Village Administrator Sue Scarpiniti on July 19 in a letter that hinted at trouble behind-the-scenes.
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WADSWORTH, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
