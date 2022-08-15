Hearty Roots is built upon the magic of meeting kids where they're at, and their July Sunbeam Camp was no exception for nine local kids. Designed as a summer opportunity for children with physical or neurological barriers, Sunbeam Camp offered a week of fun and adventure on Knickerbocker Lake, which allowed the campers access to the waterfront and the YMCA's Baldwin Center. This home base provided the structure for social-emotional learning, swimming, paddle boarding, and creative expression time for the campers. This inclusive, supportive camp provided an opportunity for kids to play in the woods, make new friends, and experience the simple pleasures found in summer camp that aren't typically available to kids with neurodivergence or limited mobility. In the Closing Circle, a reflective time of gratitude built into every Hearty Roots experience, participant Chloe Joneth, 14, said, “When I care for myself and my world, everything grows and blossoms. I love having Hearty Roots."

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO