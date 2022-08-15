Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Seven artists and their mentor show at the Maine Art Gallery
The newest show at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset opens on Saturday, Aug. 20, with seven talented artists who bonded during abstract painting classes at the Maine College of Art and Design (MECA). They developed a strong connection with their teacher, Michel Droge, and chose to repeat their class several times. During this period they also became such close colleagues that when the class was discontinued, the artists searched for a way to continue to meet with Droge. The result was ‘SEVEN,’ an artists collective.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Cheryl Young and the uplifting power of art
Cheryl Young isn't sure how it happened, but growing up, she was always “the animal person.” Young’s great-grandfather had originally operated a farm on the Brunswick property she was raised on, and the family still kept chickens, ducks and rabbits. Despite being one of four girls, it was Young who rose early to let the animals out of their coops and came home before sunset to usher them back in. In the fields surrounding her home, it also wasn’t uncommon for Young to see wild foxes or moose passing through.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘The Art of Cork’
Join us for an art soirée at Villard Studios. The presentation by Philippe Villard, “Art of Cork,” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come early for some light refreshments. When they are not on the Boothbay peninsula, the Philippe and Kim live...
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away
If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Call for abstract art at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for a juried show of all abstract art. The deadline for submission is Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. Entries must be delivered in person at the gallery before the deadline. The gallery is pleased to announce the juror will be...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27
Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Faron Goss: A vivid story of healing
When the body of Alison Goss washes up on Menhaden Island in the Gulf of Maine, there’s one question on everybody’s mind. What to do with the son she left behind?. Winner of Foreward Reviews’ INDIES General Fiction award, Diane Lechleiter’s debut novel follows Faron Goss, a peculiar young man who comes of age in the working-class fishing community of Menhaden Island. As Faron grows and the locals come to accept his strange but endearing quirks, a stunning artistic talent is also revealed. For natives of the region, various locations and events will seem familiar, from the iconic small-town eateries to the annual crowning of the Lobster Queen. Lechleiter’s time visiting her grandparents, Jack and Milfred Flood, on Southport no doubt inspired the novel’s atmosphere.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Multimedia performances and free family concert
A concert starring Grammy-winning violinist Jennifer Koh will highlight the final week of this year’s Salt Bay Chamberfest (SBC), an annual chamber music festival centered in Damariscotta. The 2022 season, called “Illuminations,” will come to a grand conclusion with this sparkling performance on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater (2 Theater St.). In addition, free events for the community will take place Aug. 18, 19 and 20.
RELATED PEOPLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Novel Jazz returns to Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The band’s last performance at Skidompha was in November 2019, before the pandemic. Novel Jazz will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz...
Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar
Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Roaring ’20s party this Saturday
It’s the Lincoln Home’s 95th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The event will be rain or shine, as it will be held under a large tent. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased on-line at www.lincoln-home.org/special events or by calling 563-3350. We encourage 1920s dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor 1927, the year the Home was founded.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Children’s Day at the Museum: A big hit with the kiddos!
Sunday, Aug. 14 was an especially vibrant day at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum! Hundreds of children came together on the Village Green to celebrate a day that was designed all around them! In addition to the standard fun to be had when visiting the museum, families enjoyed barrel rides, vintage games, a scavenger hunt, music and dancing, an archeology dig with Dr. Whitney Lytle, and fascinating facts from the Pollination Station, complete with tips on how to be an environmental steward. Delicious snacks were offered at old-fashioned prices and a fun-filled day was had by all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
WATCH: Maine was Ready to Welcome Elvis in August 1977
Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died on August 16, 1977, at his home in Graceland. Born on January 8, 1939, Presley was just 42 years old when he died. The thing a lot of Mainers remember when it happened is Elvis was supposed to be on his way to Portland, Maine the day he died. The very next day, on August 17, 1977, he had a concert scheduled at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena). Many people still gold tickets to the show that never happened.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Rays of light at Hearty Roots
Hearty Roots is built upon the magic of meeting kids where they're at, and their July Sunbeam Camp was no exception for nine local kids. Designed as a summer opportunity for children with physical or neurological barriers, Sunbeam Camp offered a week of fun and adventure on Knickerbocker Lake, which allowed the campers access to the waterfront and the YMCA's Baldwin Center. This home base provided the structure for social-emotional learning, swimming, paddle boarding, and creative expression time for the campers. This inclusive, supportive camp provided an opportunity for kids to play in the woods, make new friends, and experience the simple pleasures found in summer camp that aren't typically available to kids with neurodivergence or limited mobility. In the Closing Circle, a reflective time of gratitude built into every Hearty Roots experience, participant Chloe Joneth, 14, said, “When I care for myself and my world, everything grows and blossoms. I love having Hearty Roots."
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Patrick D. Kendley
Major Patrick Darren Kendley of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta with his loving family by his side at the age of 91. He was born in Miles City, Montana to Ralph and Naomi (Overturf) Kendley. In 1967 Patrick married the love of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
boothbayregister.com
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
Comments / 0