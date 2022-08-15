ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

International Business Times

European, US Stocks Rise Despite Latest Inflation Data

Despite fresh data showing the persistence of inflation, European stocks advanced following a better-than-expected GDP report, while Wall Street stock were boosted by solid earnings from Amazon, ExxonMobil and others. The EU's official data agency said the 19-country eurozone's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, far stronger...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs After Data Shows Inflation Ease

U.S. stocks closed near their session highs on Wednesday after July CPI data showed inflation is beginning to ease. The Dow jumped 1.6%, the S&P 500 gained rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.9%. Melissa Brown, Managing Director of Applied Research at Qontigo, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Stocks slip on Wall Street, oil drops amid economy worries

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors remain focused on the economy and prepare for several updates from retailers this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
CoinDesk

Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative

Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets

European markets took a turn for the worse after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations, prompting stark warnings over the cost-of-living crisis and a possible recession.London’s top index sunk into the red on Wednesday despite reaching a two-month high the day prior.The FTSE 100 finished the day trading 20.34 points lower, or 0.27%, at 7,515.75.Sentiment in Europe has deteriorated as the day has progressed after UK inflation surged into double figures to 10.1%Michael Hewson, CMC Markets UKMichael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After an initially positive start to the day, sentiment in Europe...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Futures drop as Target results disappoint, growth stocks slip

- U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after weak results from retailer Target rekindled fears about the health of U.S. consumers, while growth stocks came under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) fell 2.2% in trading before the bell after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

U.S. stocks have rebounded sharply from their June 2022 lows and after July, August is looking like yet another good month for markets. What are the top five stocks that long-term investors can buy now as markets are still below their all-time highs?. Article continues below advertisement. While U.S. stocks...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist

Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front. "You've got to start somewhere," iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above)....
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

These 5 REIT Stocks May Make a Difference in Your Portfolio

About 83 percent of financial advisers recommend REITs to their clients, according to a Chatham Partners study. With the majority of financial advisers supporting real estate investment, it means that it may be worth having exposure to REIT stocks in your portfolio. What are the best REIT stocks for investors in 2022?
STOCKS
The Independent

Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation

UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, after the invasion of Ukraine accelerated rises in energy and fuel bills.The ONS said this resulted in a 4.1% drop in regular pay for employees once CPI inflation is taken...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Inflation Rate Eases In July With Fall In Gas Prices

Click here to read the full article. Inflation showed signs of easing in July, due to the fall in gas prices while the cost of other categories of items remained flat. The Consumer Price Index was unchanged during the month, and at a rate of 8.5% over the past 12 months. The latter figures was 9.1% in June. The latest figures, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are welcoming news for the Federal Reserve, in the midst of an effort to curb price increases but not send the economy back into a recession. The index tracking the price of gasoline fell 7.7%. That...
TRAFFIC
