U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Boom Supersonic Lands a Massive Jet Order, Doesn't Have Stock
Boom Supersonic has landed a massive 20 supersonic jet order from American Airlines, which is the largest airline company in the U.S. Does Boom Supersonic have stock and is it publicly traded? Here’s what we know about the company. Article continues below advertisement. The aviation industry has rebounded sharply...
International Business Times
European, US Stocks Rise Despite Latest Inflation Data
Despite fresh data showing the persistence of inflation, European stocks advanced following a better-than-expected GDP report, while Wall Street stock were boosted by solid earnings from Amazon, ExxonMobil and others. The EU's official data agency said the 19-country eurozone's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, far stronger...
cheddar.com
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs After Data Shows Inflation Ease
U.S. stocks closed near their session highs on Wednesday after July CPI data showed inflation is beginning to ease. The Dow jumped 1.6%, the S&P 500 gained rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.9%. Melissa Brown, Managing Director of Applied Research at Qontigo, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Stocks slip on Wall Street, oil drops amid economy worries
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors remain focused on the economy and prepare for several updates from retailers this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative
Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets
European markets took a turn for the worse after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations, prompting stark warnings over the cost-of-living crisis and a possible recession.London’s top index sunk into the red on Wednesday despite reaching a two-month high the day prior.The FTSE 100 finished the day trading 20.34 points lower, or 0.27%, at 7,515.75.Sentiment in Europe has deteriorated as the day has progressed after UK inflation surged into double figures to 10.1%Michael Hewson, CMC Markets UKMichael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After an initially positive start to the day, sentiment in Europe...
CNBC
Stocks soar, S&P 500 hits highest level in three months after key report shows slowdown in inflation
Stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown for rising prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 535.10 points, or 1.63%, to close at 33,309.51. The S&P 500 gained 2.13% to 4,210.24, its highest level since early May. The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.89% to 12,854.80 for its best close since late April.
biztoc.com
Futures drop as Target results disappoint, growth stocks slip
- U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after weak results from retailer Target rekindled fears about the health of U.S. consumers, while growth stocks came under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) fell 2.2% in trading before the bell after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly...
Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors
U.S. stocks have rebounded sharply from their June 2022 lows and after July, August is looking like yet another good month for markets. What are the top five stocks that long-term investors can buy now as markets are still below their all-time highs?. Article continues below advertisement. While U.S. stocks...
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
AOL Corp
Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist
Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front. "You've got to start somewhere," iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above)....
These 5 REIT Stocks May Make a Difference in Your Portfolio
About 83 percent of financial advisers recommend REITs to their clients, according to a Chatham Partners study. With the majority of financial advisers supporting real estate investment, it means that it may be worth having exposure to REIT stocks in your portfolio. What are the best REIT stocks for investors in 2022?
Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation
UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, after the invasion of Ukraine accelerated rises in energy and fuel bills.The ONS said this resulted in a 4.1% drop in regular pay for employees once CPI inflation is taken...
The market rally on the back of July's CPI reading may be 'too euphoric' and investors should still be wary of rising inflation, says DataTrek
Investors should be wary of diving back into what could still be a bear market, as not everything on the inflation front looks rosy, DataTrek said. While consumer prices overall cooled, food inflation hit another high of 10.9% in July. "We remain positive on US stocks, but worry that markets...
Short Sellers Are Ramping Up Their Bets Against Tech Stocks: Analyst Says This May Be A 'Bear Rally'
The technology sector has taken quite a hit so far in 2022 as investors bet that rising interest rates could weigh on tech stock growth rates. Tech short sellers have done fairly well so far this year, but a new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky suggests short sellers expect more weakness ahead for tech stocks.
U.S. inflation outlook brightens as import prices drop, consumer sentiment rises
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.
Inflation Rate Eases In July With Fall In Gas Prices
Click here to read the full article. Inflation showed signs of easing in July, due to the fall in gas prices while the cost of other categories of items remained flat. The Consumer Price Index was unchanged during the month, and at a rate of 8.5% over the past 12 months. The latter figures was 9.1% in June. The latest figures, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are welcoming news for the Federal Reserve, in the midst of an effort to curb price increases but not send the economy back into a recession. The index tracking the price of gasoline fell 7.7%. That...
