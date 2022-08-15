Train derails in Lawrence Township after collision with truck

LAWRENCE TWP. – A train derailed after colliding with a truck Monday morning at a crossing in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue NW.

There were no injuries, according to investigators at the scene.

The North Lawrence Fire Department urged people to avoid the area Monday morning as state Route 93 was to be closed until further notice at Orrville and Youth streets NW while teams worked to clear the wreckage.

Fire Lt. Brandon Johnston said authorities responded about 7:45 a.m. and found 19 train cars derailed with several on their side. The Stark County Hazmat team also arrived.

The Ohio Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, with the Ohio Department of Transportation assisting with road closures.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Canton Repository today to access all of our content online at www.cantonrep.com/subscribenow/.

According to the patrol, a Norfolk Southern train and a Mack truck collided. All of the derailed containers and tankers were empty, the patrol said.

The Lawrence Township Police Department and Norfolk Southern police also assisted at the scene.

Wedding tent avoids damage at Lawrence Township train derailment

Heather Snyder, 51, heard the crash from her home in the 4500 block of Clermont Street NW.

"I was getting ready for work and I heard the loudest noise I’ve ever heard," she said.

Snyder had hosted a wedding in her backyard over the weekend, and went outside to make sure the wedding tent and the rented portable toilets were not damaged.

"My son and I went to take pictures. … There’s tankers in Newman Creek," Snyder said.

At least seven cars and tankers could be seen derailed and overturned from Snyder’s property.

Norfolk Southern says there's no hazmat leak

Norfolk Southern media relations manager Connor Spielmaker said the train derailed after a vehicle ran into the side of the train.

"Initial reports are that there were no injuries," Spielmaker told the Canton Repository.

"The derailed cars were empty and there is no hazmat leak. Norfolk Southern personnel are on-site and additional support from our contractors is also on the way. We’re grateful for the quick response from local first responders, and appreciate the public’s patience during the cleanup work," Spielmaker said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Train derails in Lawrence Township after collision with truck